 Skip to main content
A general view of the UFC letters during UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Richie Banks/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of Your Summer Plans

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet
May. 3, 2023

The days are approaching faster than you think for UFC International Fight Week 2023. International Fight Week is always the biggest and most festive fight week on the calendar, but on the occasion of our 30th anniversary, we’re pulling out all the stops.

As you make your plans to get to Las Vegas, here are just a few of the activities you’ll want to make time for:

Visit UFC X

UFC X is a fully immersive, two-day experience on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, that provides fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

Charles Oliveira greets fans during UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
Charles Oliveira greets fans during UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center, UFC X will celebrate UFC's 30-year history with enhanced fan activities including live stage programming, expanded autograph sessions, partner activations, and more. 

UFC X Tickets on Sale Now
UFC X Tickets on Sale Now
/

General admission tickets for UFC X start at $25 for one-day access and $45 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. You can get your one or two day tickets here, and VIP packages here.

Attend UFC 290

The crown jewel of UFC International Fight Week and our 30th Anniversary celebration will be UFC 290 on July 8. The matchmakers are hard at work assembling the combatants for the main card, but the few announced bouts so far point to a stacked, fireworks-riddled affair. Robert Whittaker will face off against Dricus Du Plessis, with the winner hoping to make their case to be the next face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight crown.

A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight strap against veteran Alexandre Pantoja and explosive lightweights Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner are also set to collide. Stay tuned to UFC.com and UFCFightWeek.com for more fight card updates and ticket information.

Come To The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Press Conference
Fans await the start of the UFC 264 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Key opponents from UFC 290 and UFC president Dana White will convene to take questions from the media in what always ends up being a can't-miss moment. 24 hours later, the entire card steps on the scales at the ceremonial weigh-ins and look their opponents in the eye one last time before fight night. You’re invited! Both events are free and open to the public.

Get Your UFC X 2023 Tickets Here

Attend The UFC Hall OF Fame Induction Ceremonies
Daniel Cormier speaks during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on June 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Daniel Cormier speaks during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on June 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The 2023 class of the UFC Hall of Fame includes some absolute giants of the sport, rightfully enshrined for their contributions inside the Octagon, including Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Jens Pulver and the epic second meeting between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald. Join us as we crown a new class of legends.

Drip For Sale
Michael Chandler, Tracy Cortez & Charles Oliveira model UFC Venum gear

UFC X will be home to our largest-ever UFC Store footprint this year, where you can get all manner of UFC branded gear, drip from your favorite fighters and special exclusive UFC 30th anniversary merchandise.

Work Hard, Party Harder
UFC Octagon Girl Jhenny Andrade attends a UFC Pool Party on July 4, 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
(Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

You’re going to be on the Las Vegas Strip during the most exciting week of the entire year. Concerts, parties and special events will be popping off all around town all week long.

More To Come!

The list above is just the tip of the iceberg. Stay tuned to UFC.com and UFCFightWeek.com for everything we have in store for an epic 2023 UFC International Fight Week. 

:
Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Athletes

Bonus Résumé | Jessica Andrade

Relive the many times "Bate Estaca" left the arena with an extra $50,000

Watch the Video
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Felipe Colares of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Felipe Colares 1994-2023

More
: