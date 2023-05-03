Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of Your Summer Plans

Athletes
The days are approaching faster than you think for UFC International Fight Week 2023. International Fight Week is always the biggest and most festive fight week on the calendar, but on the occasion of our 30th anniversary, we’re pulling out all the stops.
As you make your plans to get to Las Vegas, here are just a few of the activities you’ll want to make time for:
Visit UFC X
UFC X is a fully immersive, two-day experience on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, that provides fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.
Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center, UFC X will celebrate UFC's 30-year history with enhanced fan activities including live stage programming, expanded autograph sessions, partner activations, and more.
UFC X Tickets on Sale Now
General admission tickets for UFC X start at $25 for one-day access and $45 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. You can get your one or two day tickets here, and VIP packages here.
Attend UFC 290
The crown jewel of UFC International Fight Week and our 30th Anniversary celebration will be UFC 290 on July 8. The matchmakers are hard at work assembling the combatants for the main card, but the few announced bouts so far point to a stacked, fireworks-riddled affair. Robert Whittaker will face off against Dricus Du Plessis, with the winner hoping to make their case to be the next face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight crown.
Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight strap against veteran Alexandre Pantoja and explosive lightweights Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner are also set to collide. Stay tuned to UFC.com and UFCFightWeek.com for more fight card updates and ticket information.
Come To The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Press Conference
Key opponents from UFC 290 and UFC president Dana White will convene to take questions from the media in what always ends up being a can't-miss moment. 24 hours later, the entire card steps on the scales at the ceremonial weigh-ins and look their opponents in the eye one last time before fight night. You’re invited! Both events are free and open to the public.
Attend The UFC Hall OF Fame Induction Ceremonies
The 2023 class of the UFC Hall of Fame includes some absolute giants of the sport, rightfully enshrined for their contributions inside the Octagon, including Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Jens Pulver and the epic second meeting between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald. Join us as we crown a new class of legends.
Drip For Sale
UFC X will be home to our largest-ever UFC Store footprint this year, where you can get all manner of UFC branded gear, drip from your favorite fighters and special exclusive UFC 30th anniversary merchandise.
Work Hard, Party Harder
You’re going to be on the Las Vegas Strip during the most exciting week of the entire year. Concerts, parties and special events will be popping off all around town all week long.
More To Come!
The list above is just the tip of the iceberg. Stay tuned to UFC.com and UFCFightWeek.com for everything we have in store for an epic 2023 UFC International Fight Week.