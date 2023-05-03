Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of Your Summer Plans

Attend UFC 290

The crown jewel of UFC International Fight Week and our 30th Anniversary celebration will be UFC 290 on July 8. The matchmakers are hard at work assembling the combatants for the main card, but the few announced bouts so far point to a stacked, fireworks-riddled affair. Robert Whittaker will face off against Dricus Du Plessis, with the winner hoping to make their case to be the next face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight crown.