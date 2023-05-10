UFC Top 30 – The Honorable Mentions | Current Male Athletes

In 2023, the UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary. Each year, the Octagon is home to incredible displays of athleticism, skill, and heart from athletes of all backgrounds.

We decided to take wide lens look at the UFC roster and make two lists, the Top 30 male fighters and the Top 30 female fighters, to showcase some of amazing talent found in the UFC. Using the pound-for-pound rankings as a starting point, we added some names in order to get a well-rounded list.

So which fighters made the cut?

You’re about to find out in this four-part series that kicks off with male fighters earning honorable mentions, and who could easily make their way into the Top 30.