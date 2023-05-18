UFC 290 Headlined By Two Thrilling World Championship Bouts

Announcements
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will feature a blockbuster world championship doubleheader, capped off by a title unification bout that will see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski battle interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defends his belt against long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja.
UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ takes place Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC and ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, May 18 starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
No. 2 men’s pound-for-pound fighter Volkanovski (25-2, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) returns to featherweight looking to secure his fifth successful title defense. A well-rounded grappler and striker, he holds spectacular wins against Max Holloway (thrice), Brian Ortega and Jose Aldo. Volkanovski now plans to prove he is the undisputed champion by stopping Rodriguez.
Rodriguez (16-3 1NC, fighting out of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico) is coming off his incredible submission win over Josh Emmett in February to capture the interim title. A dynamic finisher, he also holds memorable stoppage victories over Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung and BJ Penn. Rodriguez now plans to dethrone Volkanovski and begin his reign atop the featherweight ladder.
Moreno (21-6-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) plans to defend his newly won title by securing his first career victory over Pantoja. Throughout his UFC run, he has secured notable victories against Deiveson Figueiredo (twice), Kai Kara-France (twice) and Brandon Royval. Moreno now plans to stop Pantoja in impressive fashion to retain his championship.
Pantoja (25-5, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Brazil) hopes to repeat his past success against Moreno and achieve his dream of UFC gold. In addition to his professional and exhibition wins against the current champion, he also holds victories over Alex Perez, Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell. Pantoja now looks to put Moreno away to earn his first world championship.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Former UFC middleweight champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Robert Whittaker (25-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) takes on No. 6 Dricus Du Plessis (19-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) in a bout with title implications
- Exciting lightweight contenders collide when No. 10 ranked Jalin Turner (14-6, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) meets No. 11 Dan Hooker (22-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Bo Nickal (4-0, fighting out of State College, Penn.) looks to remain undefeated when he faces The Ultimate Fighter veteran Tresean Gore (5-2, fighting out of Lawrenceville, Ga.) at middleweight
- Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (29-16 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) faces Niko Price (15-6 2NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, Fla.) in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks
- No. 9 ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady (15-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) looks to halt the momentum of No. 13 Jack Della Maddalena (14-2, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia)
- Unbeaten Yazmin Jauregui (10-0, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) takes on Denise Gomes (7-2, fighting out of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in an intriguing strawweight tilt
- No. 13 ranked light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute (12-3-1, fighting out of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia) rematches Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) following their majority draw in February
- Shannon Ross (13-7, fighting out of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia) locks horns with Jesus Aguilar (8-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) at flyweight
- Vitor Petrino (8-0, fighting out of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) looks to remain undefeated when he meets Marcin Prachnio (16-6, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) in a light heavyweight bout
- Kamuela Kirk (12-5, fighting out of Peoria, Ariz.) squares off with Esteban Ribovics (11-1, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina) at lightweight
- Christian Rodriguez (9-1, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) takes on unbeaten Cameron Saaiman (8-0, fighting out of Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa) in a bantamweight tilt
