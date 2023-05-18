UFC 290 Headlined By Two Thrilling World Championship Bouts

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia enters the Octagon in his UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

No. 2 men’s pound-for-pound fighter Volkanovski (25-2, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) returns to featherweight looking to secure his fifth successful title defense. A well-rounded grappler and striker, he holds spectacular wins against Max Holloway (thrice), Brian Ortega and Jose Aldo. Volkanovski now plans to prove he is the undisputed champion by stopping Rodriguez.

Rodriguez (16-3 1NC, fighting out of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico) is coming off his incredible submission win over Josh Emmett in February to capture the interim title. A dynamic finisher, he also holds memorable stoppage victories over Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung and BJ Penn. Rodriguez now plans to dethrone Volkanovski and begin his reign atop the featherweight ladder.

Moreno (21-6-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) plans to defend his newly won title by securing his first career victory over Pantoja. Throughout his UFC run, he has secured notable victories against Deiveson Figueiredo (twice), Kai Kara-France (twice) and Brandon Royval. Moreno now plans to stop Pantoja in impressive fashion to retain his championship.

Pantoja (25-5, fighting out of Arraial Do Cabo, Brazil) hopes to repeat his past success against Moreno and achieve his dream of UFC gold. In addition to his professional and exhibition wins against the current champion, he also holds victories over Alex Perez, Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell. Pantoja now looks to put Moreno away to earn his first world championship.

Additional bouts on the card include:

