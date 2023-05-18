 Skip to main content
Angela Hill reacts after her unanimous-decision victory over Emily Ducote in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on December 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 30th Anniversary

UFC Top 30 – The Honorable Mentions | Current Female Athletes

We Take A Look At The Best Of The Best In The UFC At Present
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • May. 18, 2023

In 2023, the UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary. Each year, the Octagon is home to incredible displays of athleticism, skill, and heart from athletes of all backgrounds.

We decided to take wide-lens look at the UFC roster and make two lists, the Top 30 male fighters and the Top 30 female fighters, to showcase some of the amazing talent found in the UFC. Using the pound-for-pound rankings as a starting point, we added some names to the list in order to get a well-rounded list.

Celebrate UFC's 30th Anniversary | Top 30 Current Male Fighters - The Honorable Mentions

So which fighters made the cut?

You’re about to find out in this four-part series that kicks off with female fighters earning honorable mentions, and who could easily make their way into the Top 30.

Angela Hill

Angela Hill poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on May 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
If a few razor-close fights went in a different direction, Angela Hill would find herself in a completely different spot on this list. “Overkill” Hill sits at No. 14 in the strawweight rankings, but she’s competed with the division’s best time and time again. Hill brings it every time, putting on a show on each trip to the Octagon.

Hill has another chance to climb back into the Top 10 this weekend when she faces Mackenzie Dern in the main event of UFC Vegas 73.

Pannie Kianzad

Pannie Kianzad of Iran reacts after the conclusion of her bantamweight fight against Lina Lansberg of Sweden during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
From The Ultimate Fighter house to the rankings, it has been impressive to watch Pannie Kianzad evolve into a contender.

Kianzad has showcased everything you could want to see out of a fighter: grit and skill, with a true entertainment factor. Kianzad currently finds herself as the No. 7 bantamweight in the world and she’s looking to crack into the Top 5 on July 22 when she faces Ketlen Vieira in London.

Yana Santos

Yana Santos of Russia battles Holly Holm in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
One look at Yana Santos’ strength of schedule and you’ll realize why she earned a spot on this list. Nearly every one of Santos’ UFC fights since her debut have come against a ranked opponent.

Santos has had a difficult stretch with losses to former champion Holly Holm and future title challenger Irene Aldana, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have what it takes to get right back into title contention.

Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
If UFC fans have learned anything about Mayra Bueno Silva over her five-year UFC tenure is that she’s a finisher.

Bueno Silva has finished four of her five UFC victories, and she’s currently on a three-fight win streak. Impressive victories over Stephanie Egger and Lina Länsberg helped land her in the bantamweight Top 10 and secure her first UFC main event, which will take place on July 15 against former champion Holly Holm.

Jennifer Maia

Jennifer Maia of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
There have been plenty of ups and downs for former flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia, but she’s in one of the best spots of her UFC career after back-to-back wins.

Top-30 Women Athletes In UFC History: 30-21 | 20-11 | 10-1

Maia looked brilliant against surging star Casey O’Neill, and she’s secured her spot in the Top 10 after fighting back in the rankings twice in a row.

Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber celebrates her victory over Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
“The Future” came in with plenty of hype behind her, but what Maycee Barber has been able to do after the adversity that came with a serious knee injury in her first professional loss has been impressive.

Barber’s only defeat since came at the hands of flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. She’s defeated Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, Jessica Eye, and Andrea Lee since then and she’ll look to make it five in a row against Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville on June 24.

Tabatha Ricci

Tabatha Ricci of Brazil reacts to her win over Jessica Penne in a strawweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Since making her debut on short notice up a weight class, Tabatha “Baby Shark” Ricci has been phenomenal.

Going 3-0 over worthy competition helped Ricci splash her way through the strawweight shark tank. Next up is veteran Gillian Robertson.

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson of Canada reacts after defeating Piera Rodriguez of Venezuela in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
No woman in UFC women’s history has more submission wins than Gillian Robertson (7).

But at just 27 years of age, and with over six years of UFC experience, it feels like Robertson’s best in the Octagon is still yet to come. She will look to get into the strawweight rankings and extend her win streak to three at UFC Jacksonville versus Ricci.

Luana Pinheiro

Luana Pinheiro of Brazil reacts after her victory over Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a strawweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Luana Pinheiro turned plenty of heads when she beat Michelle Waterson-Gomez earlier this year. Yes, it was a close fight, but it proved that Pinheiro can compete with the top fighters at strawweight.

With a record of 11-1 as a pro and momentum in hand, expect a fun fight for Pinheiro next as she continues to work her way up the rankings.

Casey O’Neill

Casey O'Neill of Scotland poses on the scale during the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
One loss isn’t going to slow Casey O’Neill down. “King” Casey didn’t pass her toughest test to date when she faced Jennifer Maia at UFC 286, but she didn’t fail it, either.

Look for the 25-year-old budding contender to build from the gained experience and be back better than ever.

