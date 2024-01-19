Weigh-In Results | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Best Of
UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | UFC 297
The UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Early Prelims kickoff Saturday January 20 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Sean Strickland (184.75) vs Dricus Du Plessis (184)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (135)
Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.75) vs Mike Malott (170.5)
UFC 297 Embedded | UFC 297 Full Fight Card Preview
Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (185.5) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)
Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs Movsar Evloev (145.75)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 297
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Brad Katona (136) vs Garrett Armfield (135.25)
Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Sean Woodson (145.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Serhiy Sidey (135) vs Ramon Taveras (139.75)**
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs Polyana Viana (115.75)
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs Sam Patterson (169.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (133) vs Priscila Cachoeira (133.5)
Flyweight Bout: Malcolm Gordon (127.5)* vs Jimmy Flick (126)
*Malcolm Gordon weighed-in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds. He will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Ramon Taveras weighed-in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. He will forfeit 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
