Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

UFC 129 was a blockbuster — the biggest names, the biggest crowd, and the biggest production possible — before the next two events produced Jon Jones title defenses against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, as well as the crowning of the inaugural UFC flyweight champion.

UFC 165 caught everyone, including Jones, off guard, as Alexander Gustafsson pushed “Bones” to his limit, and then UFC 206 was the sleeper hit of the year — an outstanding event featuring a Hall of Fame fight, the first championship win of Max Holloway’s career, and much more.

The last time the UFC blew into “The Big Smoke,” Holloway busted up Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko ascended to the flyweight throne, and the late Elias Theodorou collected what would be the final UFC victory of his career.

This weekend, the Octagon is back at Scotiabank Arena for UFC 297, where a pair of championship bouts headline a card loaded with Canadian talent and compelling fights, and we’ve got the whole thing previewed here for your reading enjoyment.

Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Location: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Where to Watch: ESPN+/ESPN

Other Main Card Matches:

• Neil Magny vs Mike Malott

• Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault

• Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev

Prelim Matches:

• Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield

• Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson

• Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras

• Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana

• Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson

• Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira

• Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick