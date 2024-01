How To Watch UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Strickland's upset of Israel Adesanya came as no surprise to those in the new champ's gym, and now he'll look to cement his place atop the 185-pound weight class by defeating Du Plessis, who is perfect in six UFC fights.

Plus, a new champion will be crowned in the women's bantamweight division, as Raquel Pennington squares off with Mayra Bueno Silva in a co-main event that promises fireworks.

How do I stream UFC 297 on ESPN+?

The UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Early Prelims kickoff Saturday January 20 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.