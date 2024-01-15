 Skip to main content
Sean Strickland on UFC 297 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 297 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Jan. 20 In Toronto
Jan. 15, 2024

UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.

The UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Early Prelims kickoff Saturday January 20 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country

Follow each episode of UFC 297 Embedded as the athletes prepare for our epic return to Toronto.

UFC 297 Embedded | Episode 1

Champ Sean Strickland sits down with Maxx Crosby. Dricus Du Plessis acclimates to Canada. Mayra Bueno Silva trains with legends. Chris Curtis shines in the gym. 

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

