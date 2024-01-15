UFC 297 Embedded | All Episodes

Best Of
UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.
The UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis Early Prelims kickoff Saturday January 20 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country
Follow each episode of UFC 297 Embedded as the athletes prepare for our epic return to Toronto.
UFC 297 Embedded | Episode 1
Champ Sean Strickland sits down with Maxx Crosby. Dricus Du Plessis acclimates to Canada. Mayra Bueno Silva trains with legends. Chris Curtis shines in the gym.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown