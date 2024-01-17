DRICUS DU PLESSIS LOOKS TO MAKE HISTORY

The two had previously engaged in a war of words and seemed like an obvious pairing to headline the UFC’s return to Australia in September, but when the time came for the title fight to be announced, Du Plessis was unable to compete, left recovering from an injury sustained in his UFC 290 demolition of the former champion Whittaker.

Strickland was tabbed to face Adesanya and ventured to Sydney, where he shocked the MMA world by taking the fight to “The Last Stylebender,” dropping him in the first round and posting a dominant decision win to claim the middleweight strap.

How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country

“I was shocked when that happened,” Du Plessis said of Strickland’s victory, echoing a sentiment that was shared throughout the MMA community. “Kudos to Sean Strickland — he was absolutely brilliant and deserved everything that came to him. He stepped up on short notice, stepped up in a big, big way.

“People thought I was disappointed (with the result),” continued the South African, who has won eight straight contests and carries a 20-2 record into his first UFC title fight this weekend. “I was disappointed because I couldn’t fight and I’m a fighter. I wasn’t disappointed that I couldn’t fight Adesanya or fight for the belt; I always knew things were going to work out the way that they should.

If they weren’t going to give me the title shot, I would fight the next guy until I do get my title shot. In my heart and in the world, everybody knew I was the No. 1 contender.”