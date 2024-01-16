Coach Conversation | Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?

Castillo: I think Rocky’s experience — she’s been around for a long time and she’s fought every different type of fighter that you can imagine. So going into this fight, I think Raquel definitely has the experience, but I also think it’s something you can’t really measure, and that’s her family life. She has different motivations coming into the fight, and I think that might push her over the top.

If you look at it on paper, I feel like Silva (has a lot of advantages), but just that simple thing of her having extra motivation — when it comes to fights, the best fighter doesn’t always win, unfortunately, and I feel like Rocky has new motivation and that is going to push her through a tough, tough Mayra Bueno Silva.

Kyte: When it comes to Bueno Silva, what’s her best attribute?

Castillo: I feel like she’s tough — she doesn’t let off the gas; she’s not afraid; she comes forward. She’s good on the ground and she’s good on the feet.

You’re talking about a girl that just backed up Holly Holm, who is one of the best strikers in the women’s division. She backed her up, hit her with elbows, and she kept pushing forward, ending the fight with the choke. Watching that fight, seeing her push forward and not be afraid of one of the most dangerous strikers, for me, that’s everything.

Do I think her wrestling is good enough to take Rocky down? I haven’t seen that in her fights, but she has a ton of submissions and her grappling is great.