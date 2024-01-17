Mayra Bueno Silva Writes Her Perfect Next Chapter

Best Of
The shoes of the now-retired double champ Amanda Nunes will be a tall order for anyone to fill. Former champ Julianna Peña has been vocal about reclaiming her prize when she returns from injury. Ketlen Vieira continues to make a strong case. But as she sits in her Toronto hotel awaiting her UFC 297 co-main title bout versus Raquel Pennington, Mayra Bueno Silva doesn’t see any reason why the next extended owner of the 135-pound hardware shouldn’t be her.
“Oh, yeah. To win a belt that once belonged to none other than Amanda Nunes...she's an inspiration to all of us. The best fighter of all time.”
How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country
When we last saw Bueno Silva, she was in her first UFC main event, dispatching another former champion, Holly Holm, by a brilliant second round standing guillotine. It was a high-water mark in a short, but impressive, career, but it would ultimately prove bittersweet.
The win would eventually be overturned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and ruled a no contest when Bueno Silva’s ADHD medication resulted in a positive test for Ritalinic acid. She noted that she had been taking the medication for years without incident. She took to her Instagram to explain the situation.
"I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways…I am so happy that the NSAC understood the battles of mental health I overcome daily and that with this agreement they have acknowledged I was in no way, shape or form looking for a competitive advantage with the medication I take for my illness," she explained, adding “If you are facing any health issues, don't be shy about seeking help. Living well and healthy is everyone's right.”
RELATED: MMA Coaches Break Down Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Sitting in Canada now on the cusp of a world title, that incident is still not far from her mind.
“It was a crazy time for my family and I. We went through a difficult moment. People were accusing me, calling me names...calling me a cheater. Everybody knew that I had been taking that medicine for years. I'm very grateful to the UFC for fixing that mistake and for giving me this opportunity to fight for the belt. I'm so grateful; I have gratitude for everything that I lived throughout this beautiful career.”
It might have taken the luster off the potential victory, but a statement was made, nonetheless. The indelible image of Bueno Silva choking out the former champion in a bonus-winning performance is one that is forever burned into the brains of all those who watched. Was it a symbolic changing of the guard in the women’s bantamweight division? We’ll soon find out.
“I promise to give my best and win that belt. And everyone will see that a Brazilian doesn't flee from battle.”
The challenge won’t be an easy one. The veteran Pennington brings her undeniable five-fight win streak with her into Scotiabank Arena Saturday night. After a rough two-year stretch that started with her first title shot loss vs Nunes in 2018, “Rocky” has looked like a fighter reborn, as of late. And as she waited patiently as the backup for the UFC 289 title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana—Nunes’ retirement fight—she’s beyond eager to finally lay claim to the bantamweight belt. "Sheetara" understands this.
“I think Raquel is a very tough girl. Her fights aren't that flashy, but she knows how to win fights. She knows how to pull you into her game and get the win. She's a great boxer and her clinch game is also very good. We came up with a very good strategy to try and turn this around.”
RELATED: Pennington vs Bueno Silva Co-Main Preview
If there’s one thing Bueno Silva has, it’s the résumé. She doesn’t find herself hours from bantamweight gold by accident. Across 14 pro fights she’s never been finished. Her only two losses were close decisions, and a draw with Montana De La Rosa likely would have been a victory absent a fence grab. But her 10 pro wins have been things of beauty, punctuated by a lethal submission game that lurks in the shadows of some strong standup. With roots in Brazil’s Chute Boxe, Florida’s American Top Team and her own Team Sheetara, she’s been a quick study in mixed martial arts. Her first pro bout was in 2015, just months after she started training. Her sixth pro fight was her UFC debut, a submission over the women’s submission record holder: Gillian Robertson. It’s been a great saga so far, and she knows the perfect storyline for the next chapter.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown