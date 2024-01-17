Mayra Bueno Silva Writes Her Perfect Next Chapter

The win would eventually be overturned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and ruled a no contest when Bueno Silva’s ADHD medication resulted in a positive test for Ritalinic acid. She noted that she had been taking the medication for years without incident. She took to her Instagram to explain the situation.

"I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways…I am so happy that the NSAC understood the battles of mental health I overcome daily and that with this agreement they have acknowledged I was in no way, shape or form looking for a competitive advantage with the medication I take for my illness," she explained, adding “If you are facing any health issues, don't be shy about seeking help. Living well and healthy is everyone's right.”

RELATED: MMA Coaches Break Down Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Sitting in Canada now on the cusp of a world title, that incident is still not far from her mind.

“It was a crazy time for my family and I. We went through a difficult moment. People were accusing me, calling me names...calling me a cheater. Everybody knew that I had been taking that medicine for years. I'm very grateful to the UFC for fixing that mistake and for giving me this opportunity to fight for the belt. I'm so grateful; I have gratitude for everything that I lived throughout this beautiful career.”