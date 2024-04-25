Rhythm Is Gonna Get You: Why Timing Is Everything For Matheus Nicolau

Nicolau was originally set to kick off 2024 with a bout against Manel Kape, but matchups with "Starboy" fell through twice, as Kape missed weight for their January meeting, causing the bout to be cancelled. The bout was rebooked for this weekend at UFC Vegas 91, but after Kape was again forced to withdraw, it left Nicolau having to switch focus, with former title challenger Alex Perez agreeing to step in as a replacement.

"I was a little bit frustrated, and also worried about what's going on: will they keep the fight, who am I going to fight, will I keep the main event?" Nicolau admitted.

UFC 301: Steve Erceg Wants To Open Eyes | Get To Know Alexandre Pantoja | Best UFC Fights To Happen In Rio

"But we got the fight with Perez, and right away I changed my mentality. The good thing is we had four weeks to make all the adjustments and all the changes that we needed from this training camp, so it was all good. We changed our mentality, we did all the homework, watched all his tape with my team, and I'm ready to get this victory."

Nicolau has been in outstanding form since joining the UFC, with his record inside the Octagon currently standing at 9-2. But his last outing saw him fall to a rare defeat, as he was knocked out in the first round by Brandon Royval. Nicolau has studied the tape and discovered that he'd made a crucial error that opened up the opportunity for his opponent.

"I think in my last fight maybe I wanted it too much. I wanted to finish the fight too much," he admitted.