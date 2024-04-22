Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Meanwhile, Perez arrives in Las Vegas this week with a point of his own to prove. The 32-year-old’s career record stands at 24-8, but he is on the first three-fight skid of his career and has taken a short-notice opportunity against higher-ranked opposition in a bid to bounce back. It’s the sort of risk-taking approach that matchmakers appreciate, but for it to be worthwhile, Perez needs to win.

To mark Perez down purely on his recent form would be unwise. Each of his three losses have all come against top-drawer opposition – to Deiveson Figueiredo in an unsuccessful title challenge, to future champ Pantoja in a bout that earned the Brazilian his shot at the gold, and to rising flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev, a man of whom much is expected in the upcoming years.

Put into that context, Perez’s losses shouldn’t be considered disastrous. He’s been operating there or thereabouts at the very sharp end of the division. But now the time has come for him to turn the ship around and leave the Octagon with a win. If he does so, the timing could be perfect for him.

Pantoja puts his belt on the line against Steve Erceg in Rio at UFC 301, but former champ Brandon Moreno has recently announced that he’s taking a break from competition. And with Pantoja winning the vacant title with victory over Brandon Royval, it’s possible the Brazilian will target another name if he can get past Erceg on May 4. That could potentially bring Perez back into play for a rematch – IF he can get the job done this weekend.

Last time out… vs. Muhammad Mokaev