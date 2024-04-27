Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

Announcements
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pivotal rematch featuring No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau taking on No. 8 Alex Perez. In addition, hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov square off in a high stakes showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NICOLAU vs. PEREZ takes place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Scorecards
Gabriel Benitez vs Maheshate
Ivana Petrovic vs Liang Na
James Llontop vs Chris Padilla
Marnic Mann vs Ketlen Souza
Don'Tale Mayes vs Caio Machado
Austin Hubbard vs Michal Figlak
Rani Yahya vs Victor Henry
Tim Means vs Uroš Medić
Jonathan Pearce vs David Onama
Austen Lane vs Jhonata Diniz
Ariane da Silva vs Karine Silva
Co-Main Event: Ryan Spann vs Bodgan Guskov
Main Event: Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.