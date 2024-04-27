 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada 
Apr. 27, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pivotal rematch featuring No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau taking on No. 8 Alex Perez. In addition, hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov square off in a high stakes showdown. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NICOLAU vs. PEREZ takes place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Scorecards 

Gabriel Benitez vs Maheshate 

      Ivana Petrovic vs Liang Na 

          James Llontop vs Chris Padilla 

            Marnic Mann vs Ketlen Souza 

                Don'Tale Mayes vs Caio Machado 

                      Austin Hubbard vs Michal Figlak 

                      Rani Yahya vs Victor Henry

                      Tim Means vs Uroš Medić

                            Jonathan Pearce vs David Onama

                              Austen Lane vs Jhonata Diniz 

                              Ariane da Silva vs Karine Silva 

                                Co-Main Event: Ryan Spann vs Bodgan Guskov 

                                Main Event: Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez 

                                  Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

