Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pivotal rematch featuring No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau taking on No. 8 Alex Perez. In addition, hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov square off in a high stakes showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NICOLAU vs. PEREZ takes place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Results
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Prelim Results
Gabriel Benitez vs Maheshate
- Gabriel Benitez (23-12, fighting out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico) takes on Maheshate (9-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China) at lightweight
Ivana Petrovic vs Liang Na
- Ivana Petrovic (6-1, fighting out of Tønsberg, Norway) faces Liang Na (17-1, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) in a flyweight tilt
James Llontop vs Chris Padilla
- Newcomers collide as James Llontop (14-2, fighting out of Lima, Peru) takes on Chris Padilla (13-6, fighting out of Gardena, CA) at lightweight
Marnic Mann vs Ketlen Souza
- Marnic Mann (6-2, fighting out of Bozeman, Mont.) locks horns with Brazil’s Ketlen Souza (13-4, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) at strawweight
Don'Tale Mayes vs Caio Machado
- Dana White’s Contender Series heavyweight contract winners Don'Tale Mayes (10-6 1 NC, fighting out of Louisville, Ken.) and Caio Machado (8-2-1, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada) look to steal the show
Austin Hubbard vs Michal Figlak
- The Ultimate Fighter season 31 finalist Austin Hubbard (16-6, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) clashes with Michal Figlak (8-1, fighting out of Worcester, England by way of Poznan, Poland) in an electric lightweight matchup
Rani Yahya vs Victor Henry
- Bantamweight veteran Rani Yahya (28-11-1 1 NC, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) collides with Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Victor Henry (23-6, fighting out of Southgate, Calif.)
