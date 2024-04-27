 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 27, 2024
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Apr. 27, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pivotal rematch featuring No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau taking on No. 8 Alex Perez. In addition, hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov square off in a high stakes showdown. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NICOLAU vs. PEREZ takes place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Prelim Results

Gabriel Benitez vs Maheshate 

  • Gabriel Benitez (23-12, fighting out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico) takes on Maheshate (9-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China) at lightweight

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Ivana Petrovic vs Liang Na 

  • Ivana Petrovic (6-1, fighting out of Tønsberg, Norway) faces Liang Na (17-1, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) in a flyweight tilt

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

James Llontop vs Chris Padilla 

  • Newcomers collide as James Llontop (14-2, fighting out of Lima, Peru) takes on Chris Padilla (13-6, fighting out of Gardena, CA) at lightweight 

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Marnic Mann vs Ketlen Souza 

  • Marnic Mann (6-2, fighting out of Bozeman, Mont.) locks horns with Brazil’s Ketlen Souza (13-4, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) at strawweight

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Don'Tale Mayes vs Caio Machado 

  • Dana White’s Contender Series heavyweight contract winners Don'Tale Mayes (10-6 1 NC, fighting out of Louisville, Ken.) and Caio Machado (8-2-1, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada) look to steal the show

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Austin Hubbard vs Michal Figlak 

  • The Ultimate Fighter season 31 finalist Austin Hubbard (16-6, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) clashes with Michal Figlak (8-1, fighting out of Worcester, England by way of Poznan, Poland) in an electric lightweight matchup

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Rani Yahya vs Victor Henry

  • Bantamweight veteran Rani Yahya (28-11-1 1 NC, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) collides with Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Victor Henry (23-6, fighting out of Southgate, Calif.)

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

