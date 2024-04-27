Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

Announcements
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pivotal rematch featuring No. 5 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau taking on No. 8 Alex Perez. In addition, hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov square off in a high stakes showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NICOLAU vs. PEREZ takes place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Results
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Main Card Results
Tim Means vs Uroš Medić
- Welterweights Tim Means (33-15-1, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) and Uroš Medić (9-2, fighting out of Anchorage, Alaska by way of Novi Sad, Serbia) square off
Jonathan Pearce vs David Onama
- Jonathan Pearce (14-5, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Johnson City, TN) clashes with David Onama (11-2, fighting out of Kansas City, MO by way of Kyangwali, Uganda) at featherweight
Austen Lane vs Jhonata Diniz
- Dana White’s Contender Series heavyweight contract winners Austen Lane (12-4 1NC, fighting out of Jacksonville, Fla.) and Jhonata Diniz (6-0, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) are set to deliver fireworks
Ariane da Silva vs Karine Silva
- No. 11 ranked flyweight Ariane da Silva (17-8, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) and No. 12 Karine Silva (17-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) go toe-to-toe in a thrilling matchup
Co-Main Event: Ryan Spann vs Bodgan Guskov
- Veteran Ryan Spann (19-7, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas by way of Memphis, Tenn.) sets out to remind the world why he’s among the best at 205 pounds. A dominant force for the past six years, Spann has delivered highlight finishes against Dominick Reyes, Ion Cutelaba, and Misha Cirkunov. He now hopes for another first-round finish to derail Guskov’s momentum.
- Bogdan Guskov (15-3 fighting out of Dukent, Uzbekistan) looks to put the division on notice by taking out a top-ranked opponent. Making just his second Octagon appearance, Guskov wowed fight fans with his first-round knockout against The Ultimate Fighter season 30 finalist Zac Pauga. Uzbekistan’s own now sets forth to secure the biggest win of his career by getting his hand raised against Spann.
Main Event: Matheus Nicolau vs Alex Perez
- No. 6 ranked Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to make the most of his first UFC main event as he takes on No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez (24-8, fighting out of Lemoore, CA)
Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.