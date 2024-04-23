The Flyweight Title Picture Comes Into Focus For The Next Month

Before those two compete for gold, however, a pair of hopeful contenders duke it out for five scheduled rounds in the UFC APEX. Matheus Nicolau gets his first five-round opportunity opposite former title challenger and Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Alex Perez on April 27.

Nicolau is coming off a knockout loss to Brandon Royval, just his second defeat since returning to the promotion in March 2021. Before that, he picked up wins over Schnell, Dvorak, Tim Elliott and Manel Kape. A rematch with Kape was the original plan for UFC’s first fight night following UFC 300, but when Kape withdrew, Perez was tapped to replace him. The 32-year-old Perez has competed against some of the toughest names in the division for the last six-plus years and is hoping to come back into form after struggling with injuries for the last few years.

Two more intriguing matchups go down in May that might have impact on how the division plays out on the peripheries of the title picture for the next year. First comes an intriguing matchup with Charles Johnson and Jake Hadley on May 11 in St. Louis. Johnson is coming off a bounce-back win over Azat Maksum in February and hopes to build some momentum after keeping a busy schedule for his first couple of years on the roster. On the other side, Hadley is hoping to get back into the winner’s circle and find some consistency as he split his first four UFC bouts. While both men are outside of the Top 15, they share aspirations and potential to crack the Top 15 at some point this year if they string together a good account of wins.