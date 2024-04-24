Best UFC Fights To Happen In Rio de Janeiro | UFC Fight Pass

Announcements
On Saturday, May 4, the world-famous Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for an action-packed UFC PPV event headlined by the flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg. UFC 301 also marks the return of the legendary José Aldo, as “The King of Rio” steps back into the fray against bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez.
There have been 11 UFC events to take place in Rio, generating a host of incredible memories.
Take a look at the five best fights to happen in Rio as we count down the days to UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg.
Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim
UFC 142: Aldo vs Mendes - January 14, 2012
Watch: Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim
History was made when Edson Barboza stepped into the Octagon to face Terry Etim at UFC 142.
With only three UFC fights to his name before the bout, Barboza was known as a good striker, but he was still so new that he hadn’t built a name for himself as one of the most exciting standup fighters on the roster yet. That all changed at UFC 142 when Barboza landed a stunning spinning wheel kick knockout in the third round against Etim.
It was the first spinning wheel kick KO in UFC history and set the tone for Barboza to become one of the most dangerous strikers in the game.
José Aldo vs Chad Mendes 2
UFC 179 – October 25, 2014
Watch: José Aldo vs Chad Mendes 2
The first fight between José Aldo and Chad Mendes resulted in one of Aldo’s best highlights, as “The King of Rio” connected with a brilliant knee in the final second of the first round that knocked Mendes out, prompting him to run into the Brazilian crowd. It set the entire arena into a frenzy.
Aldo and Mendes rematched years later at UFC 179 and delivered one of the best featherweight title fights we’ve ever seen. It was competitive for 25 minutes, with both fighters having big moments, but even with the fight being close, Aldo shined bright. Aldo was only taken down by Mendes once and he landed 102 significant strikes in the fight (the second highest total in his career) en route to a unanimous decision win. The win marked Aldo’s seventh UFC featherweight title defense and was a trademark moment in his Hall of Fame career.
Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs Antōnio Rogério Nogueira
UFC 190: Rousey vs Correia – August 1, 2015
Watch: Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs Antōnio Rogério Nogueira
Shogun and “Lil Nog” had a legendary fight in PRIDE back in 2005, so after both of them became mainstays in the UFC light heavyweight division a rematch made total sense.
In the first-round, things went off the hinges with “Lil Nog” connecting with a powerful left that put Shogun on stilts. He covered up as “Lil Nog” went for the finish, but Shogun managed to survive to the bell. After getting stunned in the first, Shogun didn’t take any chances, mixing up his game and taking “Lil Nog” to the canvas. Over the course of the second and third rounds, he fought smart and did enough to get another win over Nogueira.
Rose Namajunas vs Jéssica Andrade
UFC 237 – May 11, 2019
Watch: Rose Namajunas vs Jéssica Andrade
One of the most shocking moments in UFC history happened during the strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade.
Namajunas was absolutely on her game in the first round, as she looked slick and found her range in the standup quickly. The speed advantage was evident as Namajunas weaved in and out of the pocket while peppering Andrade. With the first round in her pocket, no one was prepared for what happened in the second.
Past the halfway point of the second Andrade lifted Namajunas off the canvas and slammed her, delivering an absolutely stunning knockout. It was a truly monumental moment for Andrade – becoming the champion in front of a Brazlian crowd in such wild fashion – truly remarkable.
Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 – January 21, 2023
Watch: Glover Teixeira vs Jamhal Hill
Brazilian fight fans won’t love this one, but the UFC light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill was one of the best bouts to happen in Rio.
“Sweet Dreams” was brilliant from start to finish, unloading powerful strikes that hurt the former champion over and over again. Hill defended takedown attempts and was able to reverse positions when Teixeira got him to the canvas. Teixeira’s toughness was admirable, and he never stopped moving forward and trying to get an advantage in the fight, but the night and the belt, belonged to Hill.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
