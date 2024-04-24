Best UFC Fights To Happen In Rio de Janeiro | UFC Fight Pass

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

History was made when Edson Barboza stepped into the Octagon to face Terry Etim at UFC 142.

With only three UFC fights to his name before the bout, Barboza was known as a good striker, but he was still so new that he hadn’t built a name for himself as one of the most exciting standup fighters on the roster yet. That all changed at UFC 142 when Barboza landed a stunning spinning wheel kick knockout in the third round against Etim.

It was the first spinning wheel kick KO in UFC history and set the tone for Barboza to become one of the most dangerous strikers in the game.

José Aldo vs Chad Mendes 2

UFC 179 – October 25, 2014