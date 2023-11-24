Alexandre Pantoja | Get To Know The Champ

There is more to than meets the eye when it comes to UFC athletes. Often, we only see incredible fights and performances in the Octagon, but mixed martial arts fighters are some of the most interesting people you’ll ever meet.
We caught up with UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja to learn a little bit more about “The Cannibal”:
Favorite Foods: Hamburger, pizza, and curry
Favorite Movie: Whiplash
Favorite UFC Legends: Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo
Favorite Current Fighters To Watch: Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Rafael Fiziev
Most Challenging Fighter He’s Fought: Deiveson Figueiredo
Hidden Talent: Mental fortitude
Activities Outside Of MMA: Play soccer, go to the beach with family, play video games
Favorite Band, Artist, Or Musician: Future is my guy
Toughest Part Of Being A Fighter: When I have to leave my family
Toughest Part Of Being A Father: I don’t feel there is a hard part, it’s the best part of my life. Maybe when I have to discipline my kids, but I love every second of it.
Best Part Of Being The Champion: Making money. I know everybody in this position knows what I’m talking about. When you defend something, you wait, but I’m not going to wait, I’m going to conquer. When you become a champion you need to keep your mind on fire. The best part is you make money, the other parts of being a champion are hard.
