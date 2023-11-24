 Skip to main content
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja poses for a photo at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, FL. (Photo by Gavin Porter / Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexandre Pantoja | Get To Know The Champ

Learn Quick Facts About UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja, Like His Favorite Foods, Favorite Music, His Toughest Fight, And More.
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Nov. 24, 2023

There is more to than meets the eye when it comes to UFC athletes. Often, we only see incredible fights and performances in the Octagon, but mixed martial arts fighters are some of the most interesting people you’ll ever meet. 

We caught up with UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja to learn a little bit more about “The Cannibal”:

Favorite Foods: Hamburger, pizza, and curry

Favorite Movie: Whiplash

Favorite UFC Legends: Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo

Favorite Current Fighters To Watch: Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Rafael Fiziev

Most Challenging Fighter He’s Fought: Deiveson Figueiredo

Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their flyweight bout during the UFC 240 event at Rogers Place on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil punches Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their flyweight bout during the UFC 240 event at Rogers Place on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Hidden Talent: Mental fortitude

Activities Outside Of MMA: Play soccer, go to the beach with family, play video games

Favorite Band, Artist, Or Musician: Future is my guy

Toughest Part Of Being A Fighter: When I have to leave my family

Alexandre Pantoja Octagon Interview | UFC 290
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Alexandre Pantoja Octagon Interview | UFC 290
/

Toughest Part Of Being A Father: I don’t feel there is a hard part, it’s the best part of my life. Maybe when I have to discipline my kids, but I love every second of it.

Best Part Of Being The Champion: Making money. I know everybody in this position knows what I’m talking about. When you defend something, you wait, but I’m not going to wait, I’m going to conquer. When you become a champion you need to keep your mind on fire. The best part is you make money, the other parts of being a champion are hard.

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
Alexandre Pantoja
Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia punches Joaquim Silva of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan in Austin, Rewatch Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

Watch the Video
Megan Olivi Catches Up With Lightweight Dustin Poirier Ahead Of His Awaited Return To Discuss His Future Fights, Hopeful Opponents and A Possible Return Date
Interviews

Megan Olivi Catches Up With Dustin Poirier

Megan Olivi Catches Up With Lightweight Dustin Poirier Ahead Of His Awaited Return To Discuss His Future Fights, Hopeful Opponents and A Possible Return Date

Watch the Video