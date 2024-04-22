Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Perez finally made it back to the Octagon earlier this year after three different bouts fell apart for different reasons in the time since his loss to current champ Alexandre Pantoja. While he landed on the wrong side of the results against Muhammad Mokaev, he went the distance with the streaking contender and now gets a chance to build off his rust-removing effort in March here.

Look Back At All Of Conor McGregor's UFC Wins

Nicolau was originally scheduled to face Manel Kape in a rematch of their aborted January engagement, and Perez was penciled in opposite Tagir Ulanbekov for later in the summer, but when Kape was forced to withdraw, Perez was pulled into this new headline pairing. Each has Top 10 tenure, but with the division growing and new talent pushing forward each month, this is a critical moment for both fighters, so expect a close, competitive scrap as they each try to get back in the win column this weekend.

Other Main Card Fights

Ryan Spann vs Bogdan Guskov

Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov meet in this battle of light heavyweight finishers.