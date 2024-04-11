Jalin Turner Continues To Overcome

“I think he is,” said Turner. “I think he's going to try to pull those cards, but it doesn't matter to me. I just don't let the talk faze me. Even when I fought Bobby (Green), Bobby was talking in the Octagon, and I've been in gyms where people try to talk to me during sparring. It's all good. If that's what they want to do, that's what they want to do. I'm preparing to go to battle, go have fun, go do my job, go get my hand raised, and all that talk, I don't know who that talk is for. I don't know if it's some self-confidence building or some boost that they need. But when I go in there, I'm going to be silent, quiet, and handle my business, get the job done, get my hand raised. That's it.”

Then maybe some video games. Or maybe not, because Jalin Turner still has work to do.

“There's a multitude of ways I stay hungry,” he said. “It's realizing that the division gets tougher. As I progress, the challenges get bigger and that excites me and that makes me want to be better. I have to be better in order to maintain these positions. Even when I fought Bobby, I was thinking I have to show the world why I deserve to be in this position, why I am in the top of the division. And that's how it's always been. There's been highs, there's lows, in-betweens, and every time I've had those, I've always overcome. Every time I got to a high and something set me back, I rose to the occasion again and I grew. And I will continue to do that until I have that number one next to my name and that ‘C’ next to my name.”

