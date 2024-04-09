Coach Conversation | Zhang vs Yan

Montoya: I think when you look at Zhang Weili, one of the things that really stands out is experience. She’s been in there, she’s really been through the fire; she’s been forged a little bit and she’s felt the pressure of some of the best in the world. I think that is one thing that absolutely pays dividends for her.

The other thing I would say is just her IQ. From experience, you’re gonna grow your IQ and I think when you have an experienced athlete like she is, that’s been in there, been in high pressure situations and embraced them, her IQ is gonna grow — I don’t mean failure only in terms of victory and defeat; I mean the moments that you win, the moments that you lose in there.

UFC 300 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Pereira vs Hill | Zhang vs Yan | Gaethje vs Holloway

I think she’s had some big moments. She’s had some moments where she’s had to learn from and I feel like that is gonna pay absolute dividends for her. The other thing is the magnitude of that card is big — it’s one of the biggest events of the year, and so being able to handle all the outside distractions is something that is a strength and gonna be in her favor because she’s been in these situations and learned how to handle this.

The biggest thing I would say in general is that she has some good experience going into this thing, both good and bad, and that’s a big thing.