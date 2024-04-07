Coach Conversation | Gaethje vs Holloway

Announcements
Xtreme Couture Head Coach Eric Nicksick Breaks Down The BMF Title Fight Between Justin Gaethje And Max Holloway
Ahead of every championship fight, UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte will sit down with one the sharpest coaching minds in the sport to break down the action and provide UFC fans with insights into each championship pairing from the men that spend their days getting these elite athletes prepared to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.
For the UFC 300 BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, Kyte called upon Xtreme Couture leader Eric Nicksick to offer up his insights on this sure-fire explosive contest in the middle of Saturday’s night’s historic pay-per-view.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?
Nicksick: Oh man!
For Gaethje, it’s his willingness to fight. I don’t know if toughness is a great quality to have, but the durability with him willing to go into the fire with anybody — I guess you would have to put that to his mindset, right?
This guy is not afraid of anyone, he has the skills to back it up, but he has a grittiness to him where he’s willing to die in there. He has a mentality to him where he’s just gonna go through the fire. I love the fact that he says, ‘I know I’m going to the hospital after this fight.’
UFC 300 Countdown | Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
/
Kyte: There is an acceptance there. He’s fully aware, there is no pretence that this is going to be easy. He accepts when he signs that contract that ‘this is gonna be hell, I’m gonna get hurt; this is what it is.’ It’s a car crash.
Nicksick: That’s perfect to me — it’s a car crash.
UFC 300 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Pereira vs Hill | Zhang vs Yan | Gaethje vs Holloway
His skills, every time out, he’s showing something different, showing something better. He’s not getting into those crazy wars that I think (Trevor) Wittman didn’t want him to be in. He’s willing to fight, he’s willing to go there, but I think he’s a little more efficient now.
Kyte: I talked to him before the fight with Dustin and he said something like, “I have to remember, I have to remind myself that I don’t have to get hit. You can take them, but then go out there and punish.” Which is different from his original mindset which was that he was going to go out there and out-tough you.
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF Title Preview | UFC 300
/
You said it at the start — “I don’t know if toughness is a good trait.” I think about that all the time because it’s not really a thing we should be praising because it means you’re able to take a whole lot, and that’s not really what we should be advocating for.
Nicksick: (Chris) Curtis is different because he’s got counters built into the defense; he’s rolling with things and then hitting you off the roll, whereas Gaethje is just taking them.
Preview Every Fight On This Historic Card
Kyte: He just throws back. It’s take-and-respond.
What about Max? What’s the best trait he brings to the table?
Nicksick: The low-hanging fruit is his boxing, but to be honest with you, I think when you watch him, it’s his efficiency. He teeters between a Diaz brother with his volume, but it’s his product placement of where he’s striking you.
Catching Up With Max Holloway | UFC 300
/
He’s not always aiming everything at the head: he’s willing to go to the body, chop at the legs, he’s throwing a lot of volume behind it, but he mixes the variance of it up with hard pressure, sometimes he’s more prodding. It’s always how he’s been, man.
I think that’s what makes him more impressive to me. It’s like a Diaz with more power.
Kyte: That’s a good way to put it.
For the volume he throws, to have his numbers, it’s ridiculous. We’ll see lots of guys where combined they don’t throw seven significant strikes in a minute, and for Max, that’s the standard.
Path to Victory for Each Fighter
Justin Gaethje | Best Finishes
/
Kyte: Everyone would love a 10-second knockout or a quick submission, but that’s not often how these things go, especially not at the championship level. Instead, it’s usually the competitor that has crafted the better game plan and did the better job of executing things inside the Octagon that comes away with their hand raised and the gold around their waist.
So, how does either man get it done on Saturday night?
The History Of Chinese Fighters in The UFC
Nicksick: I think the path for Gaethje is to keep this fight in a phone booth. I think the dirty boxing, the clinching — the things he does really well — he needs those to navigate through Max’s range.
I know Max is coming up from ’45, but he’s a big ‘55er. He’s 5-foot-11, he’s tall, he’s long, he utilizes his length well, keeps everyone at the end of his range. I think he’s one of the best in the game when it comes to that, and I think Gaethje is gonna have to try to chop him down, kick the legs.
For Justin, he’s gonna have to try to get inside. I wouldn’t say he’s got to take him down, but get inside, clinch up, get some work in, and make this grimy from the inside.
Catching Up With Justin Gaethje | UFC 300
/
Kyte: Does it surprise you if I tell you Gaethje is the same height as Max and has a one inch reach advantage?
Nicksick: Not really because I’ve stood next to Justin and I know he’s a big dude himself.
Kyte: It’s how they each utilize it. Gaethje fights (closes up body) here, all tucked up, where with Max, it’s all length, it’s all reach. He uses that range and Gaethje would rather get inside and roast you.
Nicksick: I see Gaethje throw more hooks — the step-overs. Very rarely is anything ever set up off an educated jab; that’s not his style, that’s not who he is.
Kyte: He’s slinging hammers.
Free Fight | Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie
/
Nicksick: Absolutely, and so for Justin, getting inside, working the legs, working the body and then climbing up to the head — making this a grimy fight is the style we want to see in this kind of fight.
Kyte: What does Max have to do?
Nicksick: Where Max is most efficient is keeping guys at the end of his range — staying long, utilizing his front kicks. I think switching his stances quite a bit and trying to confuse Gaethje to where he runs into something.
I’ve seen where Gaethje kind of plods forward, and Max does a good job of using shake steps and trying to fight guys off their shoulder blades, rather than right in front of them. Try to fight at 45-degree angles, rather than right in front. Utilize your length, but use it at a 45-degree angle. I think that will help him a lot, especially against a guy that is looking to be in that phone booth.
Man, I’m looking forward to this fight. The more we talk about it, I think it’s the fight of the card, to be honest.
Free Fight | Justin Gaethje vs Dustin Poirier 2
/
Kyte: This one feels like Max is going up to ’55, rather than fighting Dustin (Poirier) on short notice for an interim title, but always going to go back to ’45. I think he’s here to stay and that part is going to be interesting to me.
In terms of ways for Max to win — Gaethje is a weird puzzle to me because he lives, he trains, he’s grown up in altitude, but he always feels like somebody you might be able to put a pace on; like you could use your conditioning against him.
Not that he doesn’t have it, but he puts so much into everything, every round is empty the tank and refuel in between, so is there any value to Max going out there and trying to make it a sprint and see what happens?
Nicksick: There could be, and you’ll find out right away based on what style of fight Gaethje is looking to have.
If he’s willing to have a knock down, drag out fight, I think that favors Max, because I think Max is smart enough to hit Gaethje more often and get hit less. I don’t think he’s going to be “All right, we’re gonna stay here toe-to-toe.”
I think Gaethje might engage in that, and Max is gonna beat him up to where I can see Max getting a finish in Round 4 or Round 5. I would also think for Max — and I know we’re not gonna see it, but I’m saying it because we’ve seen what Justin looks like off his back…
Kyte: Just take him down!
Nicksick: Just sprinkle it in.
Kyte: Just put the threat in his head.
Nicksick: There seems to be this unwritten rule that I missed when guys like this go at it that they’re not allowed to take one another down; it’s just not allowed.
I actually think it favors Max better than it does Justin to try and score takedowns and wear on that guy, make him worry about that threat.
Kyte: I agree, because Gaethje’s defense on the ground is just trying to muscle his way out of everything and be an athlete; it’s not technical, do the right things, and then there are always openings.
Nicksick: Gives his neck up, gives his back up. I’m with you.
X Factor
Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?
Nicksick: The championship rounds, to me; rounds four and five.
Is Justin Gaethje in the Tony Ferguson form? Is he in the form where he’s the best we’ve ever seen him? No one had ever seen Justin Gaethje look that clean. He’s not engaging in a brawl.
Same with Max — we’ve only seen this guy in five-round fights, and when he gets to rounds four and five, he’s getting better. He’s the snowball effect on guys. I’m looking forward to the championship rounds.
That, to me, is the treat. I hope it goes to four and five because I want to see what these guys have left in their gas tanks, what adjustments their corners make, what reads they’ve been getting, are they gonna stand there toe-to-toe?
I think the last 10 minutes of this fight are going to be magical.
Kyte: It’s funny, right — Gaethje has been in a lot of championship fights, big fights, but he hasn’t been in the championship rounds that much. The only time he’s been there is Ferguson; everything else is done quick.
It’s three rounds with Chandler. He’s choked out by Khabib. He’s choked out by Oliveira. He got Dustin out of there quick. He can get there, but what’s gonna be left?
I’m with you because with Max, it’s all he’s done. Even if it wasn’t championship fights like the last couple, he’s just constantly going 25 minutes.
Nicksick: I think Max wants to break you. He wants to prove to you that he can hold his breath underwater longer, and he’s looking to drown you. There is something about that style that I love so much.
He’s looking to finish you with 24 minutes gone. There is nothing worse than that kind of a**-whooping!
Kyte: I think if you asked him, his favorite fight would be (Brian Ortega).
Nicksick: Bell-to-bell a**-whooping!
Kyte: Get him out of there after four because he can’t continue. He can’t make it out.
Nicksick: There is nothing worse than that because guys get caught, and you go, ‘Oh, he got caught.’ When there is 14 minutes and 58 seconds of an a**-whooping or 24 minutes and 58 seconds of an a**-whooping, there’s nothing worse than that.
Kyte: There is no way to excuse it away; it’s just an a**-whooping.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Coaches see the sport differently and look at the sport differently than anyone else, picking up on different things and paying attention to movements, habits, or intangible pieces that others might not notice, but that could have a significant impact on the action inside the Octagon.
Every matchup offers its own unique collection of elements that might pique a coach’s interest and get them paying a little closer attention to once the fight gets underway.
So what is that one thing in this matchup?
Nicksick: The championship rounds are my biggest thing, but I’m also always curious about the development — I love when we get the treat of watching Wittman corner and seeing what he did in the lab when he has time.
I think from a coaching element, with him only focusing on Justin and (Kamaru) Usman, because he’s not coaching Rose anymore, I love that all of his genius gets to go into one or two individuals. I envy that in a lot of ways.
When you get to focus on two individuals, it allows you to open up the playbook more and play to that fighter’s strengths, so I’m always curious when Trevor Wittman is involved in the fight because I’m a student of the game and I’ve always looked up to Trevor.
I’m looking forward to seeing him with a guy that he’s had for however many years now; it’s like my Dan Ige.
Kyte: It’s your Ige if you didn’t work with anybody else.
Unrivaled Greatness | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill
/
Nicksick: Eventually that’s where I want to be; it’s amazing.
Kyte: What benefit comes out of that, both for coach and fighter when it’s only two guys to focus on and they all work so well together?
Nicksick: Familiarity is huge, but when you boil it down to you and one other individual, there is the sweat equity you build throughout camp, throughout that relationship and where you see it most is that minute between rounds.
He might say two or three things that no one understands but those two. It’s almost telepathy. He can say a couple things, they’re gonna understand, and I think that’s really the benefit of having a smaller roster of fighters is the pure connection.
You’re my guy and we’re going to battle together.
Kyte: And that locks in better because you’re the one voice, always?
Nicksick: 100 percent. When someone has been there for you through thick and thin, ups and downs, that’s your dog and you’re like, ‘Okay.’
I think there is a connection there and a familiarity when you go to battle like that.
Kyte: It’s a balance, right? Everyone is different, things work differently for everyone.
Nicksick: To each their own. It’s very interesting and everything works differently for everyone.
Kyte: Everyone finds what works for them. So who wins?
Nicksick: I think this fight is a lot closer than people think.
Kyte: Me too. Let’s leave it at that.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
