Coach Conversation | Gaethje vs Holloway

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?

Nicksick: Oh man!

For Gaethje, it’s his willingness to fight. I don’t know if toughness is a great quality to have, but the durability with him willing to go into the fire with anybody — I guess you would have to put that to his mindset, right?

This guy is not afraid of anyone, he has the skills to back it up, but he has a grittiness to him where he’s willing to die in there. He has a mentality to him where he’s just gonna go through the fire. I love the fact that he says, ‘I know I’m going to the hospital after this fight.’