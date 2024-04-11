Bobby Green: It's All About Respect

"Any job you do, you want to be honored for your work, so I think this is a little bit of validation.

“I thought it was never coming,” he continued, admitting there were moments where he was resigned to his fate. “I was so misunderstood — people didn’t understand I was trying to give them a show; they took me as a cocky fighter, they took me as this or that. I was gonna retire five times already, but finally, people are being more aware of what it is I’m trying to do.”

While he takes great pride in being selected to take part in Saturday’s historic event, the matchup with Miller has become personal in the run-up to this weekend’s pay-per-view.

The divisional staples have been scheduled to fight each other three times in the past, and in each instance, Green has been forced to withdraw.

In 2014, he suffered an injury that forced him to the sidelines. In 2021, their bout at UFC 258 was scuttled the day before the event, when Green passed out after weighing in and was pulled from the card. Sixteen months later, they tried again, only for Green to once more be unable to make it to the fight.