UFC Vegas 2: Results

Cynthia Calvillo def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

The women’s flyweight division has a new contender, as former strawweight standout Cynthia Calvillo won a five-round unanimous decision over No. 1 ranked Jessica Eye in the UFC Fight Night main event at the Apex in Las Vegas.



Scores were 49-46 twice and 48-47 for Calvillo, now 9-1-1. Eye falls to 15-8 with 1 NC.



The first round was waged entirely on the feet, with Calvillo’s fast 1-2s scoring well while Eye’s single shots packed more punch. Calvillo did land a couple kicks to the head, but Eye took them well and kept moving forward.



Calvillo got the fight to the mat for the first time in the second minute of round two, but Eye made it upright with 2:42 to go in the frame. Calvillo stayed locked onto her foe and was able to take Eye’s back with plenty of time to go, but the Ohio native was able to survive to the horn.



The standup action remained close in the third, but Calvillo opened up the frame with a takedown in the final two minutes, and as she kept Eye grounded, it was likely the decisive factor in the round.



Calvillo only needed 30 seconds to put the fight back on the mat in the fourth round, and she immediately took the back and went to work. Midway through, Eye returned to her feet and went on the attack, scoring well before Calvillo got her wind back and fired back.



In the fifth, Calvillo got her second wind and mixed up her strikes nicely, and while Eye landed a couple hard shots late, a takedown by Calvillo ended that rally in a hurry, capping off a big win for the San Jose native.