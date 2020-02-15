Mark De La Rosa Expects Non-Stop Action

De La Rosa decided to make the move to Team Oyama just because he was looking to challenge himself, both mentally and physically. He believes the move has paid dividends and he expects to look back at Saturday’s fight fondly.

“It’s going to be a great story. It’s crazy times everywhere right now,” De La Rosa said. “None of the local fight scenes are operating but the UFC and Dana White are making it happen. It’s awesome and I can’t wait to show how hard I’ve been pushing to get better during all of this.”

One of the topics that De La Rosa is quick to point out about the UFC’s ability to put on fights is that the fights themselves have been quality. When he visualizes his bout with Espinosa, it’s hard for him to imagine it being anything other than “non-stop action.”

“I’m going to take whatever he gives me, but I want to finish this fight violently,” De La Rosa said. “We were supposed to fight in the past and he’s super athletic. Tons of these fights we’ve seen over the last month have been finishes and I just can’t wait to get my hands on him. I’m gonna bring it.”