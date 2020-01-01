Five Questions With Charles Jourdain

Charles Jourdain is talking about adjustments he had to make in his training due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, invoking some borderline Rocky IV imagery.

“I was literally wrestling with my brother in the grass in the backyard,” he explains. “We were making weights with wheels and metal bars. We were pushing really hard. Of course, it was not the best, but it was the best we could do in that situation. I’m pretty proud of what we achieved there. Gyms are just a luxury. When you truly love what you do, you find a way.”

A glance at Jourdain’s body of work reveals a man who indeed loves what he does. The former two-division TKO champ has finished all ten of his pro wins and avoided being finished in his only two pro losses.

After punching his ticket to the UFC with a short-notice debut against local favorite Desmond Green in a different weight class, Jourdain washed the taste of that decision defeat from his mouth with a showstopping performance at December’s UFC Busan event against Dooho Choi. Dispatching “The Korean Superboy” in the second round, Jourdain showcased the bombastic, almost Anthony Pettis-esque style that earned him an extra $50,000 for the flight home to Canada.

The road for the featherweight isn’t getting any easier. Jourdain is slated to take on veteran Andre Fili Saturday night in Las Vegas. We caught up with “Air” on the eve of a potential breakout bout.