UFC Vegas 2: Official Weigh-In Results

No. 1 contender Jessica Eye welcomes Cynthia Calvillo to the women's flyweight division in the main event of the June 13 edition of UFC Vegas.
In the co-main event, the rescheduled middleweight clash between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori promises certain fireworks.
Prelims begin at 6pm/3pm ETPT Saturday on both ESPN and ESPN+
Main Event: Jessica Eye (126.25)*** vs Cynthia Calvillo (126)
Co-Main Event: Karl Roberson (190.5)**** vs Marvin Vettori (186)
Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs Gustavo Lopez (140)
Andre Fili (145.5) vs Charles Jourdain (145.5)
Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs Mark De La Rosa (136)
Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs Hannah Cifers (125)
Charles Rosa (155) vs Kevin Aguilar (155.5)
Julia Avila (135) vs Gina Mazany (136)
Tyson Nam (135.5) vs Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)**
Jordan Griffin (146) vs Darrick Minner*
Anthony Ivy (171) vs Christian Aguilera (170.5)
* Due to health issues preceding today's UFC Fight Night weigh-in, Darrick Minner has been pulled from his Saturday bout with Jordan Griffin. UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo, will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts.
**Adashev weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Bout proceeds as scheduled.
***Eye weighed in above the flyweight limit. She forfeits 25% of her purse to her opponent. Bout proceeds as scheduled.
****Roberson weighed in above the middleweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Bout proceeds as scheduled.