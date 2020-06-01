Mariya Agapova is Living Her Dream

And while the stands inside the UFC APEX will be empty, Kazakhstan’s Agapova will live her dream on Saturday June 13.

“I’m just really glad to be fighting here in Vegas. It was my dream to fight here, and so when I came for Dana White’s Contender Series, I was really excited,” Agapova told UFC.com. “But I lost that fight, so I was really excited to be able to come back here and have another chance.”

Agapova lost to Tracy Cortez that night on DWCS, but even though that match didn’t go her way, the 23-year-old showed that she had the talent to compete in the UFC. The American Top Team product is known for her creative striking that she defines as “colorful,” and she believes that when she takes the Octagon on Saturday, she will paint a pretty picture for fans.

“I am good in all situations, but I will definitely rely on my striking,” Agapova said. “I just want to make it beautifully colorful. I like colorful things like the lights in Las Vegas and I don’t care who is watching, I just want my fights to be fun and exciting.”