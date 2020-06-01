Tyson Nam Doesn't Mind Having The Odds Stacked Against Him

And who will forget the 10-6 New York Giants handing the mighty New England Patriots their first and only loss of the 2007 season in Super Bowl XLII when everyone counted them out?

So, when Tyson Nam dropped the first two fights of his UFC career, he shook it off and moved on. Frankly, this is what he does, and it will take more than a couple setbacks to chase him away from his ultimate goal.

“Fighting was always in my nature,” said Nam. “This was what I was made to do.”

He will do it again this Saturday in Las Vegas when he faces Zarrukh Adashev at the UFC Apex. The newcomer from Uzbekistan is replacing Ryan Benoit on short notice, making it a presumed scramble for Nam and his team to adjust their game plan, but as a pro since 2006 with 30 fights under his belt, don’t expect the Hawaiian to get thrown off by the switch. At this point, he just wants to fight.

And erase the memory of his decision defeats to Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France by winning.



“I guess when you're coming off a pair of losses and you're getting asked these questions about your losses over and over, it brings about those bad feelings that you felt right after the fight, which is never the best feeling,” he admits. “It's literally the lowest of lows. But for myself, I felt like I won my last fight (against Kara-France), so, in my head, I won it and it was due to the judges, so I feel like I'm coming off a win. On the record it says two losses in a row, but I'm not coming down with the lowest of lows emotionally like most people would. I still feel good and I still feel confident coming into my next fight.”

