Significant Stats: June 13 Edition

Marvin Vettori

Key Stats: 67% significant strike defense (2nd all-time among MW), 80.8% takedown defense (6th), 4.05 significant strikes landed per minute (7th)

What It Means: Marvin Vettori is a tough, durable and almost maniacal fighter in terms of the pressure and intensity with which he fights. One of the stronger middleweights in the division, Since returning from suspension, he is 2-0 and has shown that he is generally solid at negating his opponent’s game plan and forcing them into a place where they’re not comfortable, and because of his well-rounded skillset, he can find success that way.

What to Look for in the Fight: The bad blood stemming from their scratched bout a couple of weeks ago is surely to boil over into the beginning of this bout, but given that neither man has been knocked out, the adjustments each man makes as the fight develops is something to watch. Vettori's durability and motor in general often makes life taxing for his opponent, and so how much Roberson recovered from missing weight for their original bout is a point of wonder as well. Expect a flurry of exchanges when the two decide to engage, and who ends up being stronger in close-quarters could prove critical.