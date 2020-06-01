Karl Roberson Becoming A Full Mixed Martial Artist

“We're both up and comers,” he said. “There's the top 15 and then there's the new guys coming in who are starting to destroy people. It's me and him, the best of the best right now in that section of the weight class, and we're gonna fight each other to see who's gonna take it to the next level. I'm excited about that because he likes to bang, I like to bang, he talks s**t, I talk s**t, and when we step into the cage, we both show up, so it's gonna be a good one.”

As for the prospect of punching someone in the face who wants nothing more than to punch you back, Roberson is all-in for that kind of scrap with Vettori.

“I love my job, so it's exciting for me just to get a fight,” he said. “I love to fight, I'll fight anybody anytime and that's my slogan and what I live by. If you want to fight, I'm gonna fight you. And from where I'm from, if you accept the fight, in my mind you think you can beat me, so now I gotta make sure that you know you can't.”

That’s what separates prizefighters from the civilians, and Roberson knows just how far he’ll go to get the win on Saturday night and beyond.

“I think that's more internal,” he said. “The way I grew up in the hood and everything, and the situations I've been in, you just can't give up. And I've installed that into my fighting career, and you've seen that from the beginning. I fight anybody, I never stop, I'm always pushing, I'll bang if you want to bang, I'll adapt, and it just comes from experiences in life. If you have certain experiences that you had to push through constantly, then you're not worried about any opposition.”

No matter what’s going on in the world outside the UFC Apex this weekend.

“It's hard, but we're fighters, so we get it done.”

