It's Now Or Never For Jordan Espinosa

A Contender Series product, Jordan Espinosa kicked off his UFC career with a win over Eric Shelton last year. Since then it hasn’t gone his way as he’s suffered back-to-back first-round submission losses.

“After my last loss I wouldn’t have been surprised if I had been cut,” Espinosa. “It was in my head that I’ve been submitted twice in the first round and there’s a good chance I can get cut. The pressure is always there. People say it’s harder to stay in the UFC than to get in. I’m facing that right now. I’m fighting to stay in it. There’s a pressure but it’s not negative. It motivates me to work harder and make a couple changes.”

Espinosa has spent the last couple months working on his ground game to become as comfortable as possible with his jiu-jitsu. Although he didn’t attribute his losses to being “bad” at jiu-jitsu, they were more so mental lapses. So with more training and comfortability, hopefully those mistakes won’t resurface – especially against a BJJ black belt like De La Rosa.