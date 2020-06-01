Gina Mazany's Story Isn't Over

This is true, and I admit to both that I’m just causing trouble, though they do make a cool couple. But anyway, back to fighting and the reality that despite starting from scratch in the Octagon, Mazany very well could be three wins away from a move into the title picture at 135 pounds, given the dominance of Amanda Nunes and the ever-present need for exciting new challengers to make their way up the ladder. That’s an exciting possibility for “Danger.”

“A hundred percent, that is always in the back of my mind,” she said. “When I got cut from the UFC, and Tim always says this and it's ingrained in my brain now, but the goal stays the same. I really do truly believe down in my dark, sweet heart that I could definitely be a UFC world champion. I really do believe that. I know a lot of people don't believe that. I just had an interview and someone told me I'm the biggest underdog on the card. (Laughs) But the goal stays the same. I really do think I'm one of the top girls in the world. I just think I caught some bad luck.”

This weekend, Mazany gets to make her own luck against Avila, a former Invicta FC standout who impressed in her UFC debut win over Pannie Kianzad last summer.



“The division is wide open and, of all the fights, I think this is a great fight for me,” Mazany said. “Her and I, we're kind of good at everything, but I do believe in my skills and that I'm a little bit better. At this point, if anybody doesn't believe that they can be a world champion, then they shouldn't be here. You have to believe that way, you really do.”

Gina Mazany is a believer. Now it’s time to get everyone else on board.

“Life's good, and my hard work and my drive has really been paying off,” she said. “Even though I haven't had the winning record that I would like or the fights turning out how I'd like, I just know my story's not over with in this fight game. The division's wide open, let's f**king go.”