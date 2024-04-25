UFC Returns To Louisville For UFC Fight Night On June 8 At KFC Yum! Center

UFC FIGHT NIGHT® in Louisville prelims will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT® in Louisville tickets will go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, April 25 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

"Thanks to the generous support of Louisville Tourism and the Louisville Sports Commission, we are honored to welcome UFC back to Louisville and to host such a prestigious event at the KFC Yum! Center," said ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger "Our venue is known for delivering unforgettable live entertainment experiences, and we can’t wait to host an action-packed night of world-class MMA action.”

“We are thrilled to be returning to the great city of Louisville after such a long time,” said UFC Executive Vice President of Event Development Peter Dropick. “We knew it was time to bring another stacked event to the terrific fans in Kentucky and we can’t wait to put on an amazing show in the KFC Yum! Center on June 8.”

“We’re very excited to have a UFC Fight Night card back at the KFC Yum! Center on June 8,” said Louisville Sports Commission President & CEO Greg Fante. “Having the highest level of MMA return to Louisville for the first time in more than a decade will be electric. We know there is a strong fanbase in the region and we anticipate they will come out strong to support this event.”

VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC fighters and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

Current bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.