UFC Returns To Louisville For UFC Fight Night On June 8 At KFC Yum! Center

Announcements
UFC announced today it will return to Louisville, Ky. for just the second time in the promotion’s history and the first time in over thirteen years for a stacked fight night event on Saturday, June 8.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT® in Louisville prelims will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT® in Louisville tickets will go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, April 25 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.
"Thanks to the generous support of Louisville Tourism and the Louisville Sports Commission, we are honored to welcome UFC back to Louisville and to host such a prestigious event at the KFC Yum! Center," said ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger "Our venue is known for delivering unforgettable live entertainment experiences, and we can’t wait to host an action-packed night of world-class MMA action.”
“We are thrilled to be returning to the great city of Louisville after such a long time,” said UFC Executive Vice President of Event Development Peter Dropick. “We knew it was time to bring another stacked event to the terrific fans in Kentucky and we can’t wait to put on an amazing show in the KFC Yum! Center on June 8.”
“We’re very excited to have a UFC Fight Night card back at the KFC Yum! Center on June 8,” said Louisville Sports Commission President & CEO Greg Fante. “Having the highest level of MMA return to Louisville for the first time in more than a decade will be electric. We know there is a strong fanbase in the region and we anticipate they will come out strong to support this event.”
VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC fighters and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.
Current bouts on the card include:
- No. 14 ranked light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes (12-4, fighting out of Victorville, Calif.) returns to action against Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1, fighting out of Springfield, Ill.)
- A highly-anticipated bout in the bantamweight division sees Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) battle The Ultimate Fighter season 29 winner Ricky Turcios (13-3, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.)
- Miguel Baeza (10-3, fighting out of Davie, Fla.) returns to the Octagon to welcome Punahele Soriano (9-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) to the welterweight division
- An exciting lightweight bout pits Thiago Moises (18-7, fighting out of Indaiatuba, Brazil) against Ludovit Klein (21-4-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia)
- Charles Radtke (9-3, fighting out of Naples, Fla.) aims to hand Carlos Prates (18-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) his first UFC loss in a welterweight contest
- Middleweights Brunno Ferreira (11-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) and Dustin Stoltzfus (Germersheim, Germany) lock horns
- John Castaneda (21-6, fighting out of Minneapolis, Minn.) meets the undefeated Daniel Marcos (15-0 1NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Lima, Peru) in a bantamweight scrap
- The only two-time winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Brad Katona (15-3, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) takes on Jesse Butler (12-5, fighting out of West Monroe, La.) at bantamweight
- Undefeated strawweight Eduarda Moura (10-0, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) seeks another finish when she faces Denise Gomes (8-3, fighting out of Niteroi, Brazil)
- Bantamweights make their case to break into the rankings as Cody Stamann (21-6-1, fighting out of Sparta, Mich.) battles Taylor Lapilus (19-4, fighting out of Paris, France)
- Julian Marquez (9-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) and Zach Reese (6-1, fighting out of Shiner, Texas) go toe-to-toe in an all-action middleweight bout
- Andrea Lee (13-9, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) and Montana De La Rosa (12-9-1, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) meet in a classic striker versus grappler matchup
- Rayanne dos Santos (14-7, fighting out of Belém, Pará, Brazil) intends to spoil the UFC debut of Puja Tomar (8-4, fighting out of Muzaffarnagar, India)
For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.