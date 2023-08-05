Power Slap
Results
See The Fight Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From The Bridgestone Arena In Nashville
UFC returns to Nashville with an intriguing bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen take on No. 7 Rob Font. This main event will be contested at a catchweight of 140-lbs. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Jessica Andrade plans to take out unbeaten No. 10 Tatiana Suarez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. FONT will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Aug. 5. The main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font Results
- Kyler Phillips defeats Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Carlston Harris defeats Jeremiah Wells by submission (anaconda choke) at 1:50 of Round 3
- Billy Quarantillo defeats Damon Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Cody Durden defeats Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Sean Woodson defeats Dennis Buzukja by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Assu Almabayev defeats Ode’ Osbourne by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font Prelim Fight Results
Assu Almabayev defeats Ode’ Osbourne by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of Round 2
Welcome to the UFC, Assu Almabayev!
Assu Almabayev Submits Osbourne In His UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Assu Almabayev Submits Osbourne In His UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
/
The flyweight from Kazakhstan ran his winning streak to 14 straight with a second-round submission win over Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alum Ode’ Osbourne. He put Osbourne on the canvas and kept him there throughout the first, and after returning him to the canvas early in the second, Almabayev worked around to the back, looked for the submission, and squeezed out the tap.
Assu Almabayev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Assu Almabayev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
/
This was an excellent showing for the 29-year-old newcomer, who moved to 18-2 with the victory, instantly announcing his presence in the 125-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Sean Woodson defeats Dennis Buzukja by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
After nearly a year away from the Octagon, Sean Woodson turned in a strong return to action, out-working Dennis Buzukja on the way to earning a unanimous decision victory.
Sean Woodson Post Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Sean Woodson Post Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
/
Woodson’s length and experience ruled the day, as he was able to chip away at Buzukja at range, stinging him with an accumulation of body shots and teep kicks to the midsection. When they grappled, it was the veteran that got the better of things there as well, spending the back half of the second round in top position hunting for chokes.
While the finish didn’t materialize, this was a sound, dominant showing for the DWCS graduate, who moved to 10-1-1 with the victory, extending his unbeaten streak to four. This was a tough ask of Buzukja on very limited notice, and the LAW MMA representative should look better with a full training camp next time out. | Official Scorecards
Cody Durden defeats Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Everyone knew the fight between Cody Durden and Jake Hadley was going to be quality as soon as it was booked, but the flyweights managed to exceed expectations on Saturday’s prelims.
Durden controlled the opening frame, opening a cut over Hadley’s left eye and controlling the grappling exchanges before the British prospect nearly earned a finish in the second after attacking a belly-down armbar that had the American wincing in discomfort. The final round was a battle of attrition, with Durden again getting the better of the striking exchanges and controlling things on the canvas.
Cody Durden Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Cody Durden Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
/
That’s four straight wins for the American Top Team representative, who moves to 15-4-1 overall with the victory, while Hadley falls to 2-2 in the UFC and 10-2 with the setback. | Official Scorecards
Billy Quarantillo defeats Damon Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
If this one doesn’t win Fight of the Night, it means something special happened later in the evening, because this was a fantastic featherweight battle.
Billy Quarantillo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Billy Quarantillo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
/
Jackson dominated the opening round, taking the fight to Quarantillo both standing and on the canvas, trying to get the durable New York native out of there early. “Billy Q” rallied back in the second, his pace, conditioning, and constant pressure wearing on Jackson, and in the third, both men had their moments, with Quarantillo continuing to chip away and Jackson scoring with the single biggest strike of the round, a head kick late in the frame.
The judges were tasked with determining the winning, and all three saw it the same way, awarding Quarantillo the unanimous decision victory. Great fight between two veteran stalwarts in the 145-pound ranks. | Official Scorecards
Carlston Harris defeats Jeremiah Wells by submission (anaconda choke) at 1:50 of Round 3
What a comeback for Carlston Harris!
Carlston Harris Completes Stunning Comeback vs Wells | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Carlston Harris Completes Stunning Comeback vs Wells | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
/
Through the first two rounds, Harris barely landed a strike, with Wells taking the fight to the canvas and dominating the action. But in the third, Harris defended Wells’ takedown attempt and quickly locked up an anaconda choke, squeezing tight and putting Wells to sleep.
What an incredible rally for the 36-year-old veteran, who picked up his second straight victory and moves to 4-1 in the UFC with the come-from-behind win. Just a gutsy, opportunistic effort from “Moçambique” to secure the finish. | Official Scorecards
Kyler Phillips defeats Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Kyler Phillips and Raoni Barcelos closed out the prelims with a technical, competitive, closely contested battle in the bantamweight division, potentially foreshadowing what is to come in the main event.
The speed and laser-sighted right hand of Phillips was a key weapon for the former DWCS and Ultimate Fighter alum, as he dropped Barcelos with it in the first and continued to land it throughout. But nothing seemed to deter the Brazilian, as he constantly pressed forward, looking to land in kind and take the fight to Phillips, resulting in a tremendously entertaining, competitive affair that went down to the wire.
When the scores were added up, it was Phillips that came out ahead, giving the MMA Lab product his second consecutive victory and fifth win in six UFC starts. After starting his time in the Octagon with five straight victories, Barcelos has now dropped two straight and four of his last five to fall to 17-5 overall. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font Main Card Fight Results
Ignacio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein
- Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4, fighting out of Chicago, Ill. by way of Santiago, Chile) squares off with Ludovit Klein (19-4-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia) at lightweight
Tanner Boser vs Aleksa Camur
- Tanner Boser (20-10-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) locks horns with Aleksa Camur (6-2, fighting out of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina) at light heavyweight
Diego Lopes vs Gavin Tucker
- Diego Lopes (21-6, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) takes on Gavin Tucker (13-2, fighting out of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada) in a featherweight battle
Dustin Jacoby vs Kennedy Nzechukwu
- No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) squares off with rising Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)
Co-Main Event: Jéssica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez
- Jéssica Andrade (24-11, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) vies to make another run towards UFC gold by stopping Suarez in emphatic fashion. A powerful striker and grappler, Andrade holds notable finishes over Rose Namajunas, Amanda Lemos and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Andrade now plans to become the first fighter to defeat Suarez and remind the world she’s among the strawweight elite.
- Tatiana Suarez (10-0, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) returns to the strawweight division following a dominant flyweight win against Montana De La Rosa in February. A decorated grappler, she has also delivered spectacular victories over Nina Nunes, Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso. Suarez now looks to continue her ascent up the 115-pound ladder by stopping Andrade in impressive fashion.
Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font
- Cory Sandhagen (16-4, fighting out of Aurora, Colo.) plans to keep his momentum going by securing his third consecutive victory. A dynamic striker, he has secured highlight-reel KO wins over Frankie Edgar, Marlon Moraes and Iuri Alcantara. Sandhagen now intends to defend his spot in the rankings and make a strong case for title contention.
- Rob Font (20-6, fighting out of Woburn, MA) aims to earn his second-straight victory after an impressive knockout victory in April. He has secured victories over Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moreas and Ricky Simon. Font is out to prove why he should be next in line to fight for UFC gold.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
:
:
UFC Unfiltered
UFC UNFILTERED | Rob Font, IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay…
Special Feature