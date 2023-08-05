UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font Results

UFC returns to Nashville with an intriguing bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen take on No. 7 Rob Font. This main event will be contested at a catchweight of 140-lbs. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Jessica Andrade plans to take out unbeaten No. 10 Tatiana Suarez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. FONT will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Aug. 5. The main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards