Free Fight
Back at the UFC APEX for the first time in six weeks, Saturday featured an 11-fight card headlined by a crucial matchup between Top 10 lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot backed by a collection of intriguing pairings and showcase opportunities.
With a mid-afternoon start time and scores of action-oriented competitors stepping into the Octagon, this weekend’s fight card featured competitive contests and highlight-reel efforts before the main event came to an abrupt halt as a result of an injury.
Here’s a look at what transpired. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot Results
- Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev by TKO (injury) at 2:03 of Round 2
- Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Marina Rodriguez defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2
- Bryan Battle defeats AJ Fletcher by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of Round 2
- Charles Jourdain defeats Ricardo Ramos by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:12 of Round 1
- Miles Johns defeats Dan Argueta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Tim Means defeats Andre Fialho by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 3
- Cody Brundage defeats Jacob Malkoun by DQ (illegal blow) at 4:15 of Round 1
- Mohammed Usman defeats Jake Collier by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mizuki defeats Hannah Goldy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Montserrat Rendon (29-28, 29-28) defeats Tamires Vidal (29-28) by split decision
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot Prelim Results
Tamires Vidal and Montserrat Rendon paired off in a competitive tale of two fights in the opener on Saturday.
In the first half of the contest, Vidal controlled things with her power, stinging the debuting Rendon with cleaner, heavier punches and unchecked low kicks. But over the second half, the unbeaten newcomer started to find success of her own, eventually getting Vidal to the canvas after catching a kick and closing those frames in top position, peppering with shots.
The judges were called upon to determine the winner, and when the round scores were added up, it was Rendon that came out on the happy side of the split decision verdict, pushing her record to 6-0 overall with her first UFC victory. | Official Scorecards
Mizuki defeats Hannah Goldy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Following a three-year layoff, Mizuki returned to the Octagon and the win column, edging out Hannah Goldy on the scorecards.
The 29-year-old Japanese fighter, who last competed in the summer of 2020, was the quicker of the two in space, out-landing Goldy when the two traded blows on the feet. In the clinch and on the ground, the action was more competitive and even, with Goldy leaning on her superior strength, but Mizuki more than holding her own in those sequences as well.
For the second consecutive contest, the scorecards determined the victor, with Mizuki coming out ahead on all three cards to register her first victory in more than four years. Quality effort from the former highly regarded prospect, who is still just 29 years old. | Official Scorecards
Mohammed Usman defeats Jake Collier by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mohammed Usman wrapped up his third straight UFC victory on Saturday, rallying to win the final two frames in a gruelling battle with veteran Jake Collier.
Usman was wobbled in the first and forced to deal with a bunch of pressure and punches from Collier in the opening stanza, but he dealt with it well. The second started with an accidental eye poke that could have ended the fight before Usman started to take control, and in the third, the recent Ultimate Fighter winner deposited his foe on the canvas and outworked him from top position through to the final horn.
All three judges saw the fight for Usman, who moved to 9-2 with the victory. The younger brother of former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman continues to roll on, winning five straight overall including his bouts on Season 30 of the long-running reality TV competition. | Official Scorecards
Cody Brundage defeats Jacob Malkoun by DQ (illegal blow) at 4:15 of Round 1
Cody Brundage was awarded a disqualification victory on Saturday after his bout with Jacob Malkoun was halted late in the opening frame following an illegal blow to the back of the head.
Malkoun was in control of the action, dominating Brundage on the ground into the final minute before connecting with an elbow to the back of the head of Brundage. Referee Mark Smith instantly halted the action and separated the competitors, having the doctor assess Brundage before asking the Factory X Muay Thai representative if he was able to continue.
Brundage couldn’t go, and Smith disqualified Malkoun for the clear foul. The win halted a three-fight losing streak for Brundage, and the loss is sure to hurt more than most for Australia’s Malkoun as he was in full control before the illegal blow landed. | Official Scorecards
Tim Means defeats Andre Fialho by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 3
Tim Means turned his 50th professional fight into a reminder of why he’s had such a long career inside the Octagon, collecting a unanimous decision win over Andre Fialho in an action-packed welterweight scrap.
“The Dirty Bird” hurt Fialho with a knee to the head and follow-up elbows in the first, and then closed out the second raining down heavy ground and pound on his Portuguese foe. IN the third, the 39-year-old got right back on the pressure and put Fialho away, recognizing when he had him seriously hurt following a high kick and unloading.
Just an outstanding, entertaining effort from the long-time UFC fixture, who moved to 15-12 with one no contest inside the Octagon and 33-15 with that no contest overall in his career with that tremendous finish. | Official Scorecards
Miles Johns defeats Dan Argueta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
As expected, bantamweights Dan Argueta and Miles Johns closed out the prelims with a competitive, back-and-forth battle.
Argueta weaponized his pace and wrestling, putting Johns on the back foot and finding success in the grappling interactions, including an extended stay on Johns’ back in the first.
But the 29-year-old from Kansas had success of his own, clearly landing the heavier shots throughout, navigating the wrestling without taking too much damage and punishing Argueta as he came forward with his hands down.
They went the distance, leaving it to the judges to decide, and all three saw the fight in favor of Johns, who picked up a second straight victory and elevated his record to 14-2 overall. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot Main Card Fight Results
Charles Jourdain defeats Ricardo Ramos by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:12 of Round 1
Charles Jourdain kicked off the main card with a first-round submission win, showcasing his grappling skills by tapping out Ricardo Ramos.
Jourdain and Ramos spent the majority of the fight entangled on the canvas, with Ramos initially in top position and the French-Canadian searching for ways to create space and potentially attack off his back.
As they worked free of one another and scrambled back to their feet, Ramos drove forward for another takedown and Jourdain clamped down on the neck and quickly secured the tap.
That’s a second consecutive patient, measured performance from Jourdain, who continues to show more improvements each time out. The 27-year-old is the youngest, but most experienced Canadian on the roster, and moved to 15-7-1 overall with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Bryan Battle defeats AJ Fletcher by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of Round 2
Recent Ultimate Fighter winner Bryan Battle continued showing improvements, collecting a second-round submission win over AJ Fletcher for his second straight victory.
Fletcher won the opening frame after staggering Battle with an elbow in tight late in the round, but the former Team Volkanovski member came out and grabbed control of things in the second.
When Fletcher looked to grab onto a guillotine choke to defend a takedown, Battle used the opportunity to secure top position, eventually working to the back and sinking in the fight-ending choke.
Now 5-1 in the UFC and 3-1 since transitioning to welterweight, “The Butcher” is a developing talent with an undefined ceiling, and it’s going to be very interesting to see where this continued progression leads him over the next 12-18 months. | Official Scorecards
Marina Rodriguez defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2
Marina Rodriguez battered Michelle Waterson-Gomez to snap a two-fight skid on Saturday, busting up the veteran with knees and elbows to secure a second-round stoppage win.
After these two went five rounds in an impromptu main event a little more than two years ago, Rodriguez completely out-classed Waterson-Gomez on Saturday, mauling her in the clinch throughout the contest, finally earning the stoppage after landing in mount midway through the second round.
This was one-way traffic from the outset and a tremendous bounce-back performance for the former strawweight contender. For Waterson-Gomez, it’s a fourth straight loss, leaving her with just a single victory over her last seven outings. | Official Scorecards
Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
The featherweight co-main event between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige was every bit the “striker vs. grappler” battle it appeared to be on paper once the action kicked off inside the Octagon.
In each of the first two rounds, Ige did the superior work on the feet, clearly hurting Mitchell with clean, powerful shots. But in the back half of each of those frames, Mitchell secured takedowns and worked straight to mount, finishing the round in dominant position.
Mitchell worked to grapple soon to begin the third, taking Ige down and taking his back, climbing to mount midway through the round. Ige worked back to his feet, and finished the round climbing into mount himself.
This was an ultra-competitive, super-close fight that the judges had to sort out, and when the tens and nines were added up, it was Mitchell that earned a unanimous decision win. “Thug Nasty” gets back into the win column with the victory, while the loss halts Ige’s two-fight run of success. | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev by TKO (injury) at 2:03 of Round 2
You never want to see a fight end as a result of an injury, but unfortunately that’s what happened on Saturday night.
Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot were locked in a cat-and-mouse battle early in the second when Fiziev threw a kick that was blocked by Gamrot. As he followed through with the kick, Fiziev fell to the canvas, feeling something uncomfortable in his left leg. The bout was quickly halted and Fiziev was helped out of the Octagon.
While certainly not the way he wanted to win, Saturday’s victory is a second straight triumph for Gamrot, who edged out Jalin Turner earlier in the year at UFC 285. The Polish standout is now 6-1 over his last seven fights, and will be looking for a date with a Top 5 opponent next time out. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot took live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 23, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!