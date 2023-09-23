UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot Results

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The 29-year-old Japanese fighter, who last competed in the summer of 2020, was the quicker of the two in space, out-landing Goldy when the two traded blows on the feet. In the clinch and on the ground, the action was more competitive and even, with Goldy leaning on her superior strength, but Mizuki more than holding her own in those sequences as well.

For the second consecutive contest, the scorecards determined the victor, with Mizuki coming out ahead on all three cards to register her first victory in more than four years. Quality effort from the former highly regarded prospect, who is still just 29 years old. | Official Scorecards