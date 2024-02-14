ROBERT WHITTAKER IS SEEKING FULFILLMENT

There are no long tangents or word salads to pick through when you ask the 33-year-old Australian a question — just a straightforward, honest answer using the least amount of words necessary to convey his point.

UFC 298 Embedded

Set to return to action this weekend at UFC 298 opposite Paulo Costa, the former middleweight champion is looking to get back in the win column after suffering a second-round stoppage loss to new champ Dricus Du Plessis last summer during International Fight Week in a fight where the ever-candid contender feels he didn’t turn up.

“I vividly remember in the fight just not feeling it, feeling everything not fire the way I want it to,” he said when asked to clarify that feeling, that experience of recognizing “something is off” during his fight with the newly minted titleholder. “After the fight, obviously I was filled with disappointment because I just know I didn’t put my best foot forward.”