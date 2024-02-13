Merab Dvalishvili: ‘I Have Everything Ahead Of Me’

With that being said, Dvalishvili doesn’t underestimate the former champion, and is quick to give Cejudo props for his long list of accolades. So that’s why in preparation for this fight, “The Machine” moved to Las Vegas to fully immerse himself in his training camp. At Syndicate MMA, Dvalishvili is surrounded by elite martial artists and UFC athletes, including Sterling. The 33-year-old is also a short drive away from the UFC Performance Institute, where he can stay on top of his recovery and nutrition.

WATCH: UFC 298 Countdown

“Living in Vegas definitely changed, in a good way, my training style and my lifestyle, in general,” Dvalishvili said. “It’s so much easier to, after my training, go get lunch at the UFC PI and see my friends and hang out there a little bit.

“My training camp is simple; I train every day. I don’t change much, I just train hard every day and I try to get better everywhere. This time, my opponent is Henry Cejudo, and all I have to do is go and show myself and do my best. I believe I can win against him. All I want to do is, the work I put in, I want to represent it and show up there. If I show up, I believe I have the skill to beat the former UFC champion and Olympic champion Henry Cejudo.”