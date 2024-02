How To Watch UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Unbeaten in 14 fights, Topuria has scored six of those wins in the UFC, and now he will look to become Spain's first world champion when he meets one of the best 145-pounders of all-time, "Alexander the Great," in the Octagon. Plus, middleweight action heroes collide when former champ Robert Whittaker takes on Brazilian bomber Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

How do I stream UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria on ESPN+?

The UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Early Prelims kickoff Saturday February 17 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.