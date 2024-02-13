Coach Conversation | Volkanovski vs Topuria

Kyte: If you’re working with him and he’s as well-balanced as he is — great striker, great grappler — are there pieces in a fight like this against a guy like Volk where you look to favor one side over the other?

Say he clips him, gets him down — are you letting him back up? Are you thinking about that or do you just let it play out? We’ve seen the sub defense from the Ortega fight. Not to say you can’t finish him, but thus far, it’s been pretty hard.

Do you address that and say, “If we get him down, get to a good spot, we’re gonna take advantage of that because we can utilize that opportunity to grind out time, control position, not be at risk against him standing,” or do you say, “Brian Ortega had him in his 1A and his 1B and this dude came out of it and still whipped his a** in those rounds?”

Madden: Largely, that is circumstantial and contextual — how he hurts him, how Volk looks then, how much time is left in the round, are we up on the cards, are we down?

WATCH: UFC 298 Countdown

I would say regardless of the circumstance, as you just said, Volk has shown time and time again that he is very difficult to finish on the grappling side of things. If Ilia was to hurt him, drop him, and end up on top, we’re looking for a position where he can anchor in and do some damage, control the hips because we know Volk is an incredible scrambler.

If we can shut that down a little bit, create a little space to do some damage, that is probably going to be his best bet, but this is going to be the interesting part of this fight. We’ve seen a guy that has won by submission, who is undefeated, who has full confidence in his abilities, as he should, but you take a chance like that in a fight against an elite opponent like Volk — you go for a submission that’s not there, that he can defend, you burn your legs our, burn your arms out in Round 2, and now they’re full of lactic acid and you have 15 minutes of fighting left and Volk is still there.

Kyte: You pull a guillotine that isn’t there and he ends up on top.

Madden: Exactly, and this is something I’ll talk about when we get to the Coaching Curiosity, but I’ll be interested to see what kind of adjustments they can make in the fight and the Fight IQ, because I do believe this fight is going to go everywhere, and, at this level, with this opponent, adjustments are going to have to be made within the 25 minutes.