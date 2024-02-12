 Skip to main content
Ian Garry on UFC 298 Embedded
UFC 298 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria In Anaheim On February 17, 2024
Feb. 12, 2024

UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 5 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash

UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 298 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC 298 Embedded, Ian Machado Garry trains with Charles Oliveira. Robert Whittaker games with his dad. Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvilli wrap up camps in Vegas. Champ Alexander Volkanovski arrives in LA.

UFC 298 Embedded | Episode 1
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

UFC 298 Embedded | Episode 1
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 298
Ahead Of His First Attempt At UFC Featherweight Gold AT UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, Ilia Topuria Takes On Radio Row During The Week Of Superbowl LVIII In Las Vegas, Nevada
Ilia Topuria Takes On Superbowl LVIII Radio Row

Ahead Of His First Attempt At UFC Featherweight Gold AT UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, Ilia Topuria Takes On Radio Row During The Week Of Superbowl LVIII In Las Vegas, Nevada

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia enters the Octagon in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Fight Coverage

Dom Cruz Breaks Down Volkanovski vs Topuria | UFC 298

UFC Commentator And Former UFC Champion Breaks Down The February 17 Featherweight Title Match Going Down In Anaheim At UFC 298

