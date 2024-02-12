UFC 298 Embedded | All Episodes

Athletes
UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 5 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash
UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
On the first episode of UFC 298 Embedded, Ian Machado Garry trains with Charles Oliveira. Robert Whittaker games with his dad. Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvilli wrap up camps in Vegas. Champ Alexander Volkanovski arrives in LA.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
