Rankings Report | Week of April 15, 2024

Featherweight

Diego Lopes secured a TKO victory over Sodiq Yusuff this weekend, earning him the No. 14 spot in the featherweight rankings, while Yusuff descended to No. 15. Aljamain Sterling’s successful featherweight debut catapulted him to No. 8, causing a one-spot drop for fighters between No. 9 and No. 13.

Lightweight

Renato Moicano's TKO victory against Jalin Turner propelled him three positions north to claim the No. 10 spot, causing a downward shift for those ranked between No. 11 and No. 14, while Bobby Green slid down one position to No. 15. Max Holloway made his debut in the lightweight rankings at No. 9, while Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler exchanged places, with Dariush now at No. 6 and Chandler at No. 7.

Arman Tsarukyan's triumph over Charles Oliveira elevated him to the top spot among lightweight contenders, sitting him at No. 1, while everyone from No. 2 to No. 4 each saw a drop in their positions following Tsarukyan's ascent.