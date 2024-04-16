Rankings Report | Week of April 15, 2024

Announcements
See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition.
Seven divisions - bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, women’s bantamweight, and women’s strawweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The men and women’s pound-for-pound list also saw changes.
Men's Pound-For-Pound
Following an eventful night at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, there were notable changes in the men's overall rankings. Max Holloway, the new BMF champion, soared six spots to claim No. 8, right behind longtime rival Alexander Volkanovski at No. 7
Charles Oliveira descended four positions to No. 11 after his defeat against Arman Tsarukyan. Israel Adesanya, Tom Aspinall, and Sean Strickland each slipped down a spot to occupy positions No. 12 through No. 14.
Women's Pound-For-Pound
Kayla Harrison showcased her dominance in her UFC debut, earning her a spot at No. 13 in the women’s overall rankings, consequently causing Ketlen Vieira to slip to No. 14.
Bantamweight
Ricky Simon re-joins the bantamweight ranks at No. 15, with his entrance prompting a one-spot rise for fighters between No. 2 and No. 5, and No. 8 and No. 14, except for Deiveson Figueiredo at No. 6, who climbed two spots after his recent victory. Song Yadong, at No. 7, maintained his position.
Featherweight
Diego Lopes secured a TKO victory over Sodiq Yusuff this weekend, earning him the No. 14 spot in the featherweight rankings, while Yusuff descended to No. 15. Aljamain Sterling’s successful featherweight debut catapulted him to No. 8, causing a one-spot drop for fighters between No. 9 and No. 13.
Lightweight
Renato Moicano's TKO victory against Jalin Turner propelled him three positions north to claim the No. 10 spot, causing a downward shift for those ranked between No. 11 and No. 14, while Bobby Green slid down one position to No. 15. Max Holloway made his debut in the lightweight rankings at No. 9, while Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler exchanged places, with Dariush now at No. 6 and Chandler at No. 7.
Arman Tsarukyan's triumph over Charles Oliveira elevated him to the top spot among lightweight contenders, sitting him at No. 1, while everyone from No. 2 to No. 4 each saw a drop in their positions following Tsarukyan's ascent.
Middleweight
Caio Borralho and Chris Curtis exchanged positions, with Borralho now at No. 14 and Curtis clinging to the edge of the Top 15.
Light Heavyweight
Jiri Prochazka’s victory against Aleksandar Rakic propelled him to the No. 1 contender spot, with Magomed Ankalaev rising to No. 2. Jamahal Hill fell to No. 3 after his KO loss to current champion Alex Pereira.
Women’s Bantamweight
Kayla Harrison's arrival at No. 4 in the bantamweight division caused fighters from No. 5 to No. 15 to each drop down a rank. Mayra Bueno Silva also slipped to No. 3.
Women’s Strawweight
Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez swapped places, with Suarez now leading the rankings as the No. 1 contender.
