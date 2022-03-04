Yan Xiaonan Feels More Ready Than Ever Before

At fight’s end, however, Esparza was the one making a definitive statement, handing Yan her first UFC loss via second-round TKO. For Yan, although the loss was an obvious setback, it was also an opportunity to take stock of herself and address some weaknesses her overall quality had hidden to that point.

“I recognized my weakness through my last fight,” Yan told UFC.com through a translator. “I know where I should improve my overall skills. Both mentally and physically, I got stronger from the last fight.”

Namely, that meant improving her defensive grappling. Granted, few strawweights have the wrestling acumen of Esparza, and Yan’s next opponent, Marina Rodriguez, would much rather keep the fight standing at UFC 272.