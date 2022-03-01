Fighters On The Rise | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Agapova first popped up on my radar in the summer of 2019 when she squared off with Tracy Cortez on Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series. She was undefeated, brash, and brimming with upside, and despite landing on the wrong side of the results, it was clear she was someone that we would be hearing from in the not-too-distant future.

Preview Every Fight On UFC 272

Eleven months later, the flyweight from Kazakhstan strutted into the Octagon for her UFC debut, submitting Hannah Cifers in just over two-and-a-half minutes to secure her third straight victory and establish herself as someone to watch in the 125-pound weight class. Two months later, Agapova was back in action, positioned as a massive favorite against Shana Dobson, but after controlling things in the opening stanza, the fight got away from her in the second.

Dobson put her away 98 seconds into the middle frame and all kinds of people jumped off the Agapova bandwagon. Her name popped up in MMA gossip columns when she switched gyms and remained on the sidelines, and even when she booked her return to the cage last October against Sabina Mazo, few seemed all that bothered.

It took less than a round for seats on the bandwagon to start filling up again.

Agapova picked Mazo apart in a dynamic performance that highlighted the considerable skill she’d always brought to the table, but also showed greater maturity and poise. Instead of going all out right out of the chute as she had in the past, the 24-year-old picked her spots, content to snipe at Mazo from the outside, lighting her up with sharp boxing before stunning her with a nasty lead left to the body, overhand right combination that sent her to the canvas, allowing Agapova to snatch up a rear-naked choke and secure the tap.

Now 10-2 for her career and working with Roger Krahl at ATT Sunrise, Agapova is once again part of the collection of young talents viewed as the future of the flyweight division. Saturday night, she takes on Maryna Moroz in an absolute grudge match that should be electric from the outset.

She has exceptional boxing and very good movement, combined with sharp finishing instincts and all kinds of confidence. While she was maybe a little too high on her own talents prior to the Dobson fight, the 24-year-old seems to have struck a nice balance between being playfully cocky and proving herself in the cage, and if she takes out Moroz in the same way she took out Mazo, seats on the Agapova Express will be going for premium prices.