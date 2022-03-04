UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated welterweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington clash with former teammate and friend No. 6 Jorge Masvidal.
UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL will take place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
*The main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal Results
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal Main Card
Main Event: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal
One of the most heated rivalries in recent years got its main event spotlight on Saturday night, and when it was over, it was Colby Covington defeating his former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal by way of a near-shutout five-round unanimous decision.
Scores were 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45 for the No.1-ranked welterweight contender Covington, now 17-3. The No.6-ranked Masvidal falls to 35-16.
Masvidal came out with a wild kick to start, but Covington dodged it and responded with a wild left hand that also missed the mark. After eating a hard kick to the leg, Covington looked for the takedown and briefly got it before Masvidal rose. Covington stayed locked on, though, determined to fight his fight on the canvas. Two minutes in, he got his wish and took his opponent’s back, working for a choke. Masvidal defended well and got back to his feet with less than a minute to go, but he didn’t land anything of note.
After being warned for an early eye poke before round two began, Covington took some more kicks as Masvidal started the round strong, even landing elbows to the side of the head as Covington looked for the takedown. A low knee by Covington brought a momentary halt to the bout and restarted the action away from the fence, allowing Masvidal to land his punches, but when the now bloodied Covington slipped to the mat he used it to lock up with his foe briefly. Once standing again, Covington landed a couple stiff jabs to get inside, but again, Masvidal’s defense was solid. It was Covington stunning Masvidal briefly before the horn sounded, though.
Covington kept the pressure on to start round three and he got Masvidal down in the opening minute, setting up a series of ground strikes as he pinned “Gamebred” to the mat. With 90 seconds left, Covington looked for a choke, and while Masvidal tried to scramble free, “Chaos” wasn’t having it until Masvidal got daylight and landed two lefts at the end of the round.
In round four, Covington did some of his best standup striking work as he fired off an extended flurry on Masvidal, who then showed some signs of life with 90 seconds left as a flush right hand sent Covington to a knee. Masvidal seemingly had Covington hurt, but he didn’t press the action as it appeared fatigue was settling in. Soon enough, Covington had recovered, and now there were five minutes left in the fight.
A flurry by Covington to start round five allowed him to get the fight to the mat, and again he looked for the choke, but the fight was soon back on the feet. Covington stayed locked up with his opponent, dragging him to the canvas, where Masvidal had no answers. The choke attempt came again, Masvidal giving up the mount to escape, and just like that, the 25 minutes were up, with Covington and Masvidal just as bitter towards each other as ever. Not surprising.
Official Result - Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44) | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano showed an otherworldly level of toughness in his short-notice co-main event against Rafael Dos Anjos, but it was RDA emerging with the clear-cut win in their 160-pound catchweight bout.
Scores were 49-45, 49-44 and 50-44 for the No.6-ranked lightweight Dos Anjos, now 31-13. Moicano, who replaced Rafael Fiziev, falls to 16-5-1.
Moicano sought a takedown in the opening minute of the first round, but Dos Anjos defended well and then scored his own takedown to seemingly prove a point as the two rose quickly. The second takedown by Dos Anjos was more than that, though, as he slammed his foe to the canvas and kept him there for the rest of the frame.
Dos Anjos was even more dominant in the second, as he took his foe to the canvas and proceeded to keep Moicano from getting upright until the horn sounded.
Nearly two minutes into round three, a left head kick stunned Moicano and sent him to the mat again. Remarkably, he withstood Dos Anjos’ follow-up attack, but winning was rapidly becoming a bridge too far as the former lightweight champ continued to land shots.
With Moicano’s left eye nearly shut, the Octagonside physician checked him out before round four and allowed the bout to continue. Moicano then had some of his best moments of the fight before Dos Anjos took him down and continued his one-sided attack. Moicano, now bloodied as well, got to his feet before the end of the round, but when he rose for the final frame, referee Marc Goddard told him he had 30 seconds to turn the fight around; otherwise, he would stop it. Moicano made it through those 30 seconds and was still fighting, but soon the fight was back on the mat again. Moicano got back to his feet and was throwing, and in the final minute, Moicano surged as the crowd roared.
Official Result - Rafael Dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44) | Official Scorecards
Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell
Featherweight up and comer Bryce Mitchell made a statement in his bout with veteran Edson Barboza, as he dominated for nearly all three rounds en route to a shutout decision win.
Scores were 30-25, 30-26 and 30-27 for the No.11-ranked Mitchell, now 15-1. The No.10-ranked Barboza falls to 22-11.
The two traded leg kicks in the early going, but it was Mitchell shocking the crowd by knocking Barboza down with a left hand upstairs and then using that knockdown to set up his ground attack. On the mat, Mitchell peppered Barboza with strikes until the Brazilian exploded back to his feet with under a minute left, allowing him to tag Mitchell with a hard right hand before the end of the round.
Mitchell smoothly got the takedown in the first minute of round two, and he stayed busy with his strikes as he bloodied Barboza and added to his lead. With a little under two minutes to go, Barboza got to his feet but was dragged back down to the mat, where he was mounted briefly. He got out of that dangerous position but was kept grounded for the rest of the round.
A minute into round three, Mitchell dumped Barboza to the canvas once more. The Brazilian vet briefly went for a triangle choke, but Mitchell pulled loose and regained the control that he kept until the end of the bout.
Official Result - Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27) | Official Scorecards
Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira
Kevin Holland’s welterweight debut was a successful one, as he bounced back from a shaky first round to stop Alex Oliveira in the second stanza.
Oliveira scored a flash knockdown of Holland in the opening minute, but the “Trailblazer” recovered quickly. A leg kick floored Holland a minute later, and then the pair exchanged thudding blows that saw each man on rubbery legs briefly. From there, Holland was the busier of the two, particularly with his leg kicks, but it was Oliveira finishing the exciting round with a takedown and a rear naked choke attempt.
Picking up where they left off the round before, Holland and Oliveira continued to get after it in the second until a short right hand by Holland dropped the Brazilian. Holland went in for the kill and a barrage of unanswered blows brought in referee Chris Tognoni to stop the fight at :38 of round two.
Holland moves to 22-7, 1NC with the win. Oliveira falls to 22-12-1, 2NC.
Official Result - Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO (strikes) at :38 of round two| Official Scorecards
Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy
In the main card opener at heavyweight, Serghei Spivac made short work of Greg Hardy, halting the former NFL star in less than three minutes
Spivac threw Hardy to the mat in the opening minute, and though Hardy rose, the “Polar Bear” dumped him twice more, and after moving into full mount, a series of unanswered blows ended the fight, with referee Marc Goddard stopping matters at 2:16 of the opening round.
With the win, Spivac moves to 14-3. Hardy falls to 7-5, 1 NC.
Official Result - Serghei Spivac def. Greg Hardy via TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of round one | Official Scorecards
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal Prelims
Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey
Lightweight prospects Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey went after it in their featured prelim bout, with Turner halting Mullarkey in the second round.
It didn’t take long for a firefight to break out, with Turner (12-5) drawing first blood, but Mullarkey (14-5) answering right back before the two locked up against the fence in the second minute. At range, Turner was tagging Mullarkey with punches and kicks, but the gutsy and bloodied Aussie kept firing back. With a minute left, Mullarkey was able to get a takedown, but Turner was able to get out of the round.
Turner wasn’t going to be denied in the second, though, and after hurting Mullarkey to the body, a right hand put his foe down, and after a barrage of follow-up punches, referee Herb Dean intervened, stopping the fight at :46 of round two.
Official Result - Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (strikes) at :46 of round two | Official Scorecards
Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan
Marina Rodriguez got off to a slow start, but she heated up over the final two rounds to win a close split decision over Yan Xiaonan.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for the No.3-ranked Rodriguez, now 16-1-2. The No.4-ranked Yan falls to 13-3, 1 NC.
Yan’s striking was technical and sharp throughout the first round, and a takedown late added to her point total, with the only negative of the frame being a low blow by Rodriguez that brought a brief halt to the bout.
Continuing to mix her striking and grappling to great effect, Yan kept Rodriguez from getting into any sort of offensive rhythm early in round two, but in the second half of the round, the Brazilian started finding daylight, landing some good shots down the stretch.
The high-level action continued in the final round, with the fight getting closer and closer, and it was late that Rodriguez pulled out the victory on two of the three judges’ scorecards.
Official Result - Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Official Scorecards
Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu
In light heavyweight action, Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision.
Scores were 29-27, 29-27 and 27-29 for Negumereanu, now 12-1. Nzechukwu falls to 9-3.
The first round was largely tactical, Nzechukwu not allowing Negumereanu inside until the Romanian began finding his mark with wild shots late in the frame. Negumereanu rushed Nzechukwu early in round two and bulled him to the fence, nearly getting him to the mat before referee Mark Smith restarted the action with under two minutes to go. Once separated, Nzechukwu got busier with his attack and he drilled his foe with some flush shots from long range, bloodying his nose.
An eye poke by Nzechukwu, his third in the fight, brought a halt to the action early in round three and drew a point deduction from Smith, but after getting cleared by the Octagonside physician, Negumereanu went on the attack, taking a knee before scoring a brief takedown. Nzechukwu got to his feet and was tagged with a couple right hands before firing back with a stiff 1-2. It was Negumereanu getting in the better shots down the stretch, though, as the final verdict went to the judges’ hands.
Official Result - Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27, 29-27, 27-29) | Official Scorecards
Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova
Ukrainian flyweight Maryna Moroz scored an emotional victory over rival Mariya Agapova, submitting her foe in the second round.
Moroz closed the distance in the opening minute and clinched with Agapova, looking for the takedown that she got two minutes in. Moroz took Agapova’s back and sought out the rear naked choke. Agapova got free, but landed in an armbar. Again, Agapova got loose, but this time she was able to make it back to her feet, where they remained until the horn ended the round.
Moroz took the fight back to the mat early in round two and the Ukrainian again took Agapova’s back. Several punches and elbows followed until Moroz sunk in the arm triangle that forced the tap out at 3:27 of the second stanza.
Moroz moves to 11-3 with the win. Agapova falls to 10-3.
Official Result - Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (head and arm choke) at 3:27 of round two | Official Scorecards
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal Early Prelims
Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov
Highly-touted prospect Umar Nurmagomedov improved to 14-0 with a first-round submission over veteran Brian Kelleher in a bout held at 145 pounds.
Nurmagomedov looked sharp from the start, showing off impressive striking before getting into grappling exchanges with the New Yorker.
Kelleher (24-13) defended well for a bit, but soon, Nurmagomedov got the fight to the mat, he took Kelleher’s back and sunk in the rear naked choke that forced a tap out at 3:15 of round one.
Official Result - Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:15 of round one | Official Scorecards
Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov
In a clash of flyweight contenders, Tim Elliott handed Tagir Ulanbekov his first UFC loss, decisioning his opponent via unanimous decision.
All three judges saw it 29-28 for the No.13-ranked Elliott, now 19-12-1. The No.15-ranked Ulanbekov falls to 14-2.
A minute in, Elliott surprised Ulanbekov with a takedown, and while the Russian rose quickly, Elliott kept the pressure on, getting another takedown midway through the frame. Again, Ulanbekov rose, only to be dumped to the mat again. When the pair rose, Elliott was warned by referee Chris Tognoni for keeping his fingers extended, but no points were deducted, and with 33 seconds left, a looping left hand knocked Ulanbekov down.
Ulanbekov finally got on the takedown board in the second minute of round two, but Elliott didn’t stay grounded for long and the Missouri veteran continued to baffle his foe with his unorthodox style, turning any advantage by Ulanbekov into an advantage for himself.
In need of a strong finish, the bloodied Ulanbekov surged in the final frame, ultimately getting Elliott to the mat and taking his back. There, he looked for the choke and while Elliott eluded the finisher, it was a big round for the Russian prospect.
Official Result - Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Devonte Smith vs Ludovit Klein
Short notice was no problem for Ludovit Klein, as he stepped in for Erick Gonzalez and defeated fellow lightweight prospect Devonte Smith via split decision.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 for Klein, now 18-4. Smith falls to 11-4.
The first round was largely fought at a fast pace, with Klein rocking Smith twice, once with a straight left hand and then with a left head kick. The left hand prompted Smith to engage in a long clinch segment, forcing a restart by referee Marc Goddard. Smith came out firing to begin round two, and he landed a series of hard kicks before it was Klein’s turn to clinch. There would be another Goddard restart with under a minute to go, and the round ended with the two locked up against the fence after Klein defended a Smith takedown.
Klein hurt Smith with a body kick early in the final round, but the Slovakia native got into the clinch for a spell before the two separated in the second minute. Two minutes in, the pair were back against the fence, Klein in control at close range. After separating, Smith went on the offensive and had success, leading to another Klein clinch that “Mr. Highlight” broke with a spinning elbow with less than a minute left.
Official Result - Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Official Scorecards
Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Dustin Jacoby extended his unbeaten streak to eight with a three-round unanimous decision win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in the light heavyweight opener.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Jacoby, now 17-5-1. Oleksiejczuk falls to 16-5, 1 NC.
Oleksiejczuk had a solid first round as he controlled the pace on the feet and even threw in a takedown for good measure. Jacoby went on the attack to start round two, and after landing several shots, he dropped Oleksiejczuk briefly. Oleksiejczuk cleared his head quickly, but after some back and forth standup exchanges, “The Hanyak” scored his first takedown of the fight. The pair didn’t stay there long, and the rest of the round was fought on the feet, with each starting to measure the level of gas left in their tank. With the fight possibly up for grabs, the two southpaws went back and forth with their striking attacks until some late clinch work by Jacoby secured the fight for him.
Official Result - Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards