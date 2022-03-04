Official Scorecards | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated welterweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington clash with former teammate and friend No. 6 Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL will take place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

*The main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More