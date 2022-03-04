 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
Mar. 4, 2022

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated welterweight matchup that will see No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington clash with former teammate and friend No. 6 Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 272: COVINGTON vs MASVIDAL will take place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

*The main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal Scorecards

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Official Result - Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)) |  Results, Interviews & More

 

Devonte Smith vs Ludovit Klein

Official Result - Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Interviews & More

 

Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov

Official Result - Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Interviews & More

 

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Official Result - Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:15 of round one | Results, Interviews & More

 

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova

Official Result - Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (head and arm choke) at 3:27 of round twoResults, Interviews & More

 

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Official Result - Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27, 29-27, 27-29) Results, Interviews & More

 

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan

Official Result - Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) Results, Interviews & More

 

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey

Official Result - Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (strikes) at :46 of round two | Results, Interviews & More

 

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy

Official Result - Serghei Spivac def. Greg Hardy via TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of round one | Results, Interviews & More

 

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira

Official Result - Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO (strikes) at :38 of round two​​​​​​​ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell

Official Result - Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27) Results, Interviews & More

 

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano

 

Official Result - Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)Results, Interviews & More

 

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Official Result - Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)Results, Interviews & More

More
: