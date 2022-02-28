Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Everybody loves a good “friends turned foes” story, but it’s even better when they’re two of the top competitors in a talent-rich division, as is the case with Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

The duo were ultra-tight as they were each on the come-up — living together, cornering one another, and doing the whole “Us Against Everybody” thing right up until a couple years ago when Covington claimed the interim welterweight title and went all-in on his heel persona. Now, these dudes legitimately despise one another, and while they surely won’t settle their differences on Saturday night, they’re certainly going to beat the heck out of one another, that’s for sure.

Covington enters off a decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. It was the second time he’s come up short in his quest to unseat the reigning welterweight champion, and he was even closer to claiming gold, pushing Usman to his limits in the five-round battle.

Regardless of how you feel about the things Covington says when the cameras are rolling and he’s got a microphone in front of him, there is no denying that the 34-year-old is an outstanding competitor — a marauding grinder who has steadily improved his striking and figured out how to weaponize his pace and conditioning in a manner that is second-to-none in the sport.

Masvidal is also coming into this fight off a second loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare.” After going the distance with Usman on short notice at UFC 251, the duo ran it back last spring at UFC 261 and it was the challenger that got “baptized,” as he likes to put it. A minute into the second round, Usman clocked Masvidal with a perfect right hand that sent him twisting to the canvas in a heap, leaving no question as to who the better man was.

Now the former title challengers and friends will finally step into the Octagon with one another with nothing on the line beyond bragging rights, but given the level of animus between these two, that is more than enough.

Each man wants to bury the other, and both are capable of executing that plan in multiple ways. This is one of those fights where the tension will be palpable from the time Masvidal starts making his way to the Octagon on Saturday night and it will continue that way until the final horn sounds or one of them is left beaten on the canvas.