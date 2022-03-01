Brian Kelleher Always Ready For It

“I’m trying to get four fights in this year,” he added. “If I can, I’ll even do five because as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned how to train smarter, which has enabled me to be able to take fights on short notice and stay active.”

Not only has Kelleher shown that he’s ready to jump on short-notice opportunities, but he’s also proven to be flexible about weight classes and opponents in the late stages of fight week, as well.

Just a few days ahead of their clash in mid-January, Saidyokub Kakhramonov was forced out of his matchup with Kelleher, momentarily leaving the veteran without a dance partner. Fellow veteran Kevin Croom stepped up, the two agreed to face off at featherweight, and Kelleher ventured up a division to collect his second straight unanimous decision victory

“I’m proud of that aspect of the game for myself — being willing to fight all comers, being willing to take short-notice fights and opponent switch-ups, things like that,” said Kelleher. “What it comes down to is that I’m a fighter — I’m here to fight, and that’s the main objective.

“Whether it’s this guy or that guy, it’s not really much of a difference because you’ve got to believe you can beat anybody in this game, so I try to go in with a solid mindset and be willing to adapt and overcome, because things like this happen all the time.

“I’m always ready for it.”

In addition to being ready to deal with whatever obstacles may come his way in the days leading up to fight night, the active and energetic veteran also fully understands his current place in the bantamweight ecosystem, and welcomes the opportunity to share the Octagon with the undefeated Nurmagomedov on Saturday.