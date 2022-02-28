Jorge Masvidal Is Determined To Wreck Colby Covington

The style and playfulness he exhibits on camera? The charisma? The charm? All real. Catch him in a good mood or build a little rapport with him, and you’ll walk away from your conversations feeling like a million bucks, because in those moments, he’s so personable, so magnetic that it can feel like you’re just chopping it up with an old friend.

But the same is true about the other side of Masvidal as well — the edgier side, the menacing side; the side that comes up when you catch him on a bad day, rub him the wrong way, or, heaven help you, cross him in any kind of way.

Colby Covington experienced the former, benefitting from Masvidal’s generosity, his kindness, his willingness to make judgments about people based on his own experiences with them.

Saturday night, when the two men step into the Octagon across from one another in the main event of UFC 272, the former interim welterweight champion is going to come face-to-face with the other side of the man aptly named “Gamebred.”

“Colby won the title and asked my *** to be in his b****-a** corner and my coach Paulino (Hernandez),” said Masvidal, explaining how the former friends who once lived together turned into bitter rivals. “This is when we have the serious separation, where anywhere I see him now, it's like, could be a very big problem.

“My coach trained him all the way from his amateur fight to his professional fights. He won a title and he finally made a little bit of change, right? Finally. You finally get to winning that belt where you made real change and you dismiss the person and act like, no, let me just give you this instead of that, instead of what we had arranged and shook hands on like a man.